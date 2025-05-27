Ever since Kylie Jenner began shifting her trend-driven, high-glam wardrobe to a more minimalist, sleek personal style, her beauty looks have naturally followed suit. Instead of her once-signature stiletto nails, the Kylie Cosmetics founder now embraces quiet luxury styles like “soap nails,” opts for loose, undone waves as her off-duty hairstyle, and she teases her makeup launches via tutorials showcasing her everyday soft, clean girl routine. (Her recent Hybrid Blush drop is a prime example.) That said, this doesn’t mean bold, edgy looks are now completely off the table for Jenner. When the creative brief calls for it, she’s down to play, and Jenner’s bleached brows in her latest Khy campaign are the latest example.

After successful collaborations with Entire World and Namilia, Jenner announced an upcoming collection with Dilara Findikoglu on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend. The Turkish-British designer and London Fashion Week darling has become known for her corset-inspired silhouettes, and stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner have all worn her dark romantic pieces. In the photo gallery of Jenner’s IG announcement, she teases a bunch of looks from the collaboration launching on May 28, including a red satin bra top, black halter dress, and black buckled jacket. Fully leaning into the gothic glamour of the collection and photoshoot, her brows are bleach blonde, creating a cool contrast to her peachy flushed cheeks and raven brushed-out waves.

Hands down, this is Jenner’s edgiest beauty look in awhile, but it’s not the first time she’s taken the controversial bleached brows trend for a spin. Back in January 2021, she kicked off the new year by pairing lighter arches with a Pam Anderson-inspired tousled updo. She’s also not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to endorse the look since it rejoined the modern beauty lexicon. Kim wore them for this year’s Skims Valentine’s Day collection campaign, while Kendall bleached hers ahead of walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Needless to say, while Jenner has been leaning towards minimalist beauty looks as of late, this campaign is proof she’ll never be a one-trick pony.