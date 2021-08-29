All things '90s are having a moment, and hair accessories are no exception. Velvet scrunchies, butterfly clips, and statement headbands are among the nostalgic items trending IRL and on social media. As a result, they're re-emerging as must-haves in beauty vanities, despite how much you may have loathed them back in the day (looking at you, comb headbands).

Celebrities and fashion influencers are leading the charge in reinstating '90s hair accessories into their everyday routines. Just recently, Kourtney Kardashian debuted the aforementioned stretch comb headband on her Instagram Story. The Poosh founder purchased the infamous accessory at Claire’s (what a throwback), and felt inclined to test it out on the car ride home.

If you're hesitant to unearth your old favorites in fear of morphing into a childhood version of yourself, fear not! Plenty of '90s hair accessories are back in style, so there's surely an option to fit your specific aesthetic — whether it's playful or sophisticated. While the mention of claw clips, oversized scrunchies, and colorful butterfly clips may ignite not-so-fond memories of that cringey pre-to-early teens period, these accessories have gotten a much needed, chic update.

For inspiration, peruse this comprehensive guide to wearing the trend with charm, grace, and elegance ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Claw Clips

The claw clip is an easy (and chic!) way to easily elevate your ensemble à la Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s casual-cool updo.

Oversized Scrunchies

It's hard to go wrong styling an oversized scrunchie in 2021. If in doubt, take inspiration from Dua Lipa. The hitmaker is known to match her hair accessory to her outfit — as seen below.

Snap Clip Barrettes

Snap clip barrettes are all over social media. So many accessory-lovers are wearing one on both sides, similar to Saweetie’s take on the trend.

Butterfly Hair Clips

Butterfly clips aren’t for everyone, but it’s hard to deny that the Caboodle staple is ubiquitously adorable.

Wide Jersey Headbands

Sporty, wide jersey headbands are a fashion girl must-have, just as perfect for teaming with designer wares as they are for washing your face at night.

Comb-Tooth Headbands

Sure, this accessory might have scarred you as a child, but they're back and worth incorporating your beauty look as an adult. Just look how sophisticated it looks with a white tank top and minimalist jewelry.

Printed Headscarves

Whether you mix or match a printed headscarf of your choosing to your ensemble, it will be sure to make an eye-catching statement.