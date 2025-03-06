Long before her roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Wicked, Michelle Yeoh was considered a fashion and beauty icon. The former Miss Malaysia World began her career winning beauty pageants and quickly became a prominent fixture of martial arts films, winning over fans in China and beyond with her acting talents and ability to perform her own stunts as well as her grace and sense of style. Now in her early 60s, she’s more of an icon than ever. As a brand ambassador for Balenciaga and a cover star of magazines like Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar, she’s more of a trendsetter than ever — so of course she tried out (and totally nailed) the most polarizing trend in beauty this year, bleached brows.

What better place to debut such an edgy look than Paris Fashion Week? Yeoh jetted off to the City of Light earlier this week to attend to prestigious Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, which some consider to be France’s version of the Met Gala. The Oscar winner joined fellow stylish celebrities like Doechii, Gigi Hadid (who showed off her own bold beauty transformation), Tyra Banks, and more to celebrate the museum’s Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion — Statement Pieces exhibition. For the fashionable affair, Yeoh wore an off-the-shoulder LBD by Balenciaga with sheer black tights, but her fresh bob and bleached brows were the most statement-making elements of her head-to-toe look.

WWD/Getty Images

As recently as the 2025 SAG Awards, the Memoirs of a Geisha actor was wearing her hair past her shoulders with brows that matched her naturally dark brown hair, so her blunt black bob and barely-there brows made for quite the dramatic moment when Yeoh stepped out for the fashionable dinner at the Louvre. That said, the star has been known to experiment with beauty looks in the past — from bouncy blonde bobs (perhaps a nod to her witchy Wicked character) to choppy bangs, so it’s really not that surprising that she would be daring enough to try this controversial trend.

Yeoh’s bleached brows come on the heels of a string of trendsetting celebs who have dabbled in the ‘90s look of late, including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian — not to mention a handful of at the British Fashion Awards. And before that, they were a major street style statement at PFW just a few years ago, so the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon perfectly nailed the time and place to try them out for herself. Her lightened up brows actually opened up her face and brought more attention to her soft smoky eye makeup, so they’re not always as harsh as their opponents would believe. But before you break out the bleach, try lightening yours with a bit of concealer for a temporary fix, a secret of many A-listers who don’t want to make their blonde brows too permanent.