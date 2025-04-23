Over the last few months, the bleached brows trend that first popped up back in the ‘90s has made its way back into mainstream culture and beauty. As is the trajectory for so many fads, the look first resurfaced on the runways and subculture street style in fashionable cities like Paris and Milan. From there, celebrities were soon to follow. Swaths of A-listers from Jenna Ortega and Michelle Yeoh have lightened their brows to dramatic effect, but now it seems the trend has gone one step further. On Apr. 22, Tyla recapped her Coachella 2025 journey with a collection of photos that prominently featured her freshly dyed hot pink brows.

Lately, the “Water” singer has not been shy about showing her love for bright colors. At the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Event, she made waves with her lemon sorbet nails — proving that neons are a strong contender for the season’s biggest manicure trend. At the 2024 CFDA Awards, she paired lime green short shorts with turquoise eye makeup. And over the course of her back-to-back Coachella weekend performances, hot pink has popped up a few times. First was her florescent pink stiletto mani, executed by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle. Then, during her Weekend 2 set, she wore bright pink eye makeup on stage with her cut-offs and green bra ensemble that drew many comparisons to Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 VMAs outfit.

Upon examining the performance look, you can see Tyla wears the neon pink shadow across her signature shaved brows (she always keeps a small slit in the tail on one side), but they still seem to match her black hair, which was worn in long, locs-like twists. Perhaps the glam inspired her to take the next step, because in her off-duty photos, it was clear her brows had been brightened and tinted almost the exact same shade as her makeup and her mani.

The South African singer’s bold new brows were certainly the most standout aspect of her festival look. Like other celebrity attendees including Kylie Jenner and Emma Chamberlain, Tyla opted for a relatively low-key vibe at the event, wearing a tie-back halter top and distressed, knee-length jorts with her short curls braided back into a half cornrows style.

Will the pink wear off into the on-trend bleached look? Or will Tyla keep trying out different colored brows? Only time will tell, but knowing just how influential all her beauty looks have been, don’t be surprised if you see more bright brows popping up on your favorite celebs very soon.