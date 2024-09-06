(Celebrity)
Ralph Lauren Hosted So Many Celebs At His Runway Show In The Hamptons
No Manhattan backdrop this year.
Year after year, Ralph Lauren proves himself to be an eternal highlight in the New York Fashion Week circuit. Not only does the eponymous designer always deliver a top-tier collection (the internet still isn’t over the Fall/Holiday 2024 line), but each season, he also blesses fashion enthusiasts with a star-studded front-row. To no surprise, the Spring/Summer 2025 show maintained his storied reputation. On September 5, the official eve of NYFW, the celebrity set abandoned Manhattan for a 19-acre horse farm in Bridgehampton, complete with vintage cars near the stables, show horses being trained, and a transformed catwalk that channeled the label’s signature Americana aura.
While Manhattan was buzzing with kickoff events galore, longtime Ralph Lauren devotees enjoyed some peace and quiet in the Hamptons — a fitting fête to close out the summer. One of the first celebs to arrive was Naomi Watts, who delivered major autumnal outfit office inspo in a belted blazer dress. Shortly after the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star settled in, Laura Dern posed for photographers in a classic co-ord, accessorized with the celeb-favorite Ralph Lauren RL 888 Top-Handle Bag. Then, the most unexpected A-lister made her grand entrance: Arriving via helicopter, Dr. Jill Biden joined her daughter, Finnegan Biden in sleek noir numbers. The First Lady, for one, looked oh-so chic in a fitted suit set, adorned with an of-the-moment diamond brooch.
In true Ralph Lauren fashion, the runway was equally ripe with muses, starting with Naomi Campbell, who’s modeled for the label since 1990, who turned heads in a high-waisted crocheted maxi skirt. Following, was fellow supermodel Christy Turlington, who went a more sultry route in a plunging shirt dress.
But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 show, and stay tuned to TZR for all the need-to-know NYFW updates.
Naomi Watts
Outside the Khalily Stables, Watts paused for a pre-show photo op in a charcoal gray wrap dress, a wide alligator belt, pointy brown pumps, and the evening’s go-to purse, the RL 888 Top-Handle Bag. The best part about her front-row ‘fit? All her pieces are shockingly available to shop — for now, that is.
Laura Dern
Making a case for wearing white after Labor Day, the Oscar winner selected flowy ivory trousers from Ralph Lauren, alongside the label’s double-breasted Cashmere Jacket in navy blue. She layered a white button-down and a dark necktie underneath her timeless topper.
Dr. Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden
The mother-daughter duo were all smiles in the front row. The First Lady wore the brand’s Wool-Blend Jacket and matching trousers, and added a shimmery brooch to her long-sleeve top. Then there was Finnegan, who leaned into the label’s equestrian era in a floral maxi dress and knee-high cowboy boots.
Kacey Musgraves
The country singer embraced the Beyoncé-led cowboy-cool aesthetic in a cropped blazer, matching bell-bottoms, and cowboy boots, of course. She opted out of any shirt at all and instead accessorized with a slew of Western-inspired staples, including a horseshoe-shaped turquoise necklace and bracelets and a statement belt.
H.E.R.
The five-time Grammy winner surprised fans outside the Spring/Summer 2025 show. She spiced up her seemingly simple suit set with mismatched jewelry, oversized hoop earrings, and a bedazzled Ralph Lauren clutch.
Joey King
The burgeoning fashion muse embraced the light academia trend at the Ralph Lauren fête in a bold letterman jacket, a pinstripe button-down, mid-wash jeans, and suede heels. Her entire ensemble was Ralph Lauren, including her Polo ID Calfskin Mini Shoulder Bag in black.
Christy Turlington
One of the best parts of the Spring/Summer 2025 presentation was when Turlington took the stage. The supermodel stunned in a semi-sheer shirt dress topped with a statement belt and lace overlay.
Naomi Campbell
Continuing her week-long style streak, Campbell stole the Spring/Summer 2025 show in a cropped white T-shirt tied with a Y2K-inspired knot. She created a monochromatic moment with a crochet maxi skirt and platform ivory heels.
Leonie Hanne
The German influencer arrived in enviable Ralph Lauren essentials, starting with a one-shoulder metallic top, a black maxi pencil skirt, and the label’s Welington Calfskin Shoulder Bag. She made an exception with her accessories and styled Bottega Veneta’s viral Drop Earrings, a Rolex watch, and a gold Cartier bracelet.
Dylan Lauren
Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan gave off major boho-chic energy in a ruffled denim dress finished with a bold brown belt. She rounded out her OOTN with turquoise drop earrings and a few mixed-metal bangles.