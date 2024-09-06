Year after year, Ralph Lauren proves himself to be an eternal highlight in the New York Fashion Week circuit. Not only does the eponymous designer always deliver a top-tier collection (the internet still isn’t over the Fall/Holiday 2024 line), but each season, he also blesses fashion enthusiasts with a star-studded front-row. To no surprise, the Spring/Summer 2025 show maintained his storied reputation. On September 5, the official eve of NYFW, the celebrity set abandoned Manhattan for a 19-acre horse farm in Bridgehampton, complete with vintage cars near the stables, show horses being trained, and a transformed catwalk that channeled the label’s signature Americana aura.

While Manhattan was buzzing with kickoff events galore, longtime Ralph Lauren devotees enjoyed some peace and quiet in the Hamptons — a fitting fête to close out the summer. One of the first celebs to arrive was Naomi Watts, who delivered major autumnal outfit office inspo in a belted blazer dress. Shortly after the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star settled in, Laura Dern posed for photographers in a classic co-ord, accessorized with the celeb-favorite Ralph Lauren RL 888 Top-Handle Bag. Then, the most unexpected A-lister made her grand entrance: Arriving via helicopter, Dr. Jill Biden joined her daughter, Finnegan Biden in sleek noir numbers. The First Lady, for one, looked oh-so chic in a fitted suit set, adorned with an of-the-moment diamond brooch.

In true Ralph Lauren fashion, the runway was equally ripe with muses, starting with Naomi Campbell, who’s modeled for the label since 1990, who turned heads in a high-waisted crocheted maxi skirt. Following, was fellow supermodel Christy Turlington, who went a more sultry route in a plunging shirt dress.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 show, and stay tuned to TZR for all the need-to-know NYFW updates.

Naomi Watts

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Outside the Khalily Stables, Watts paused for a pre-show photo op in a charcoal gray wrap dress, a wide alligator belt, pointy brown pumps, and the evening’s go-to purse, the RL 888 Top-Handle Bag. The best part about her front-row ‘fit? All her pieces are shockingly available to shop — for now, that is.

Laura Dern

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Making a case for wearing white after Labor Day, the Oscar winner selected flowy ivory trousers from Ralph Lauren, alongside the label’s double-breasted Cashmere Jacket in navy blue. She layered a white button-down and a dark necktie underneath her timeless topper.

Dr. Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles in the front row. The First Lady wore the brand’s Wool-Blend Jacket and matching trousers, and added a shimmery brooch to her long-sleeve top. Then there was Finnegan, who leaned into the label’s equestrian era in a floral maxi dress and knee-high cowboy boots.

Kacey Musgraves

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The country singer embraced the Beyoncé-led cowboy-cool aesthetic in a cropped blazer, matching bell-bottoms, and cowboy boots, of course. She opted out of any shirt at all and instead accessorized with a slew of Western-inspired staples, including a horseshoe-shaped turquoise necklace and bracelets and a statement belt.

H.E.R.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The five-time Grammy winner surprised fans outside the Spring/Summer 2025 show. She spiced up her seemingly simple suit set with mismatched jewelry, oversized hoop earrings, and a bedazzled Ralph Lauren clutch.

Joey King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The burgeoning fashion muse embraced the light academia trend at the Ralph Lauren fête in a bold letterman jacket, a pinstripe button-down, mid-wash jeans, and suede heels. Her entire ensemble was Ralph Lauren, including her Polo ID Calfskin Mini Shoulder Bag in black.

Christy Turlington

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

One of the best parts of the Spring/Summer 2025 presentation was when Turlington took the stage. The supermodel stunned in a semi-sheer shirt dress topped with a statement belt and lace overlay.

Naomi Campbell

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Continuing her week-long style streak, Campbell stole the Spring/Summer 2025 show in a cropped white T-shirt tied with a Y2K-inspired knot. She created a monochromatic moment with a crochet maxi skirt and platform ivory heels.

Leonie Hanne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The German influencer arrived in enviable Ralph Lauren essentials, starting with a one-shoulder metallic top, a black maxi pencil skirt, and the label’s Welington Calfskin Shoulder Bag. She made an exception with her accessories and styled Bottega Veneta’s viral Drop Earrings, a Rolex watch, and a gold Cartier bracelet.

Dylan Lauren

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan gave off major boho-chic energy in a ruffled denim dress finished with a bold brown belt. She rounded out her OOTN with turquoise drop earrings and a few mixed-metal bangles.