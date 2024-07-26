Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA’s official uniforms for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing games. Over their five-ceremony style streak, the American label has become synonymous with the team’s signature look for the Opening and Closing ceremonies, as well as their off-duty village-wear attire. So, when Ralph Lauren was announced as Team USA’s outfitter for this year’s games in Paris, style enthusiasts knew they were in for yet another treat. A few days before the opening ceremony floated down the Seine, Ralph Lauren provided a sneak peek at Team USA’s official commencement outfits — proving that their custom creations are just as headline-making as Simone Biles’ triumphant return.

On Wednesday, July 24, once Team USA touched down in Paris, they headed to Ralph Lauren’s Welcome Experience for custom fittings of their Opening and Closing Ceremony co-ords. Among the first to arrive was the Olympic Tennis Team, including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro, and Desirae Krawczyk. All five players posed for photographers in their Opening Ceremony looks, which featured plenty of iconic Ralph Lauren staples. The medal-worthy ensemble started with a pinstripe button-down layered underneath a blue blazer. The classic topper was adorned with red and white trim on the lapels, pockets, and cuffs, alongside the Team USA insignias, the five Olympic rings, and Ralph Lauren’s instantly-recognizable emblem, of course. From there, they all styled light-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. Their signature shoe for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be cream suede Oxfords complete with a brown leather sole.

Gauff stood out alongside her tennis teammates at the recent fitting, as she was recently selected as one of Team USA’s official flag-bearers this year. Paired up with Lebron James (who’s competing in basketball this year), Gauff will be spotted on the Seine in a slightly different look from from her partners. At the Opening Ceremony, the 20-year-old will style the same pinstripe button-down, jeans, and footwear, however, instead of a blue blazer, she will don a similar ivory version. Once the Opening Ceremony starts, Gauff will be the only woman to wear the off-white tailored topper with the same patriotic red and blue lining.

For the Closing Ceremony on August 11, the athletes will take a sportier approach with their Ralph Lauren numbers. They’ll ditch their preppy pieces for sleek white jeans coupled with a red, white, and blue motorcycle jacket. And when they’re not competing, your favorite Team USA stars are will stick to a variety of Americana-inspired villagewear. A few off-duty pieces bound to go viral? A pinstripe blue blazer, mockneck sweatshirt, satin bomber jacket, and a new version of Ralph Lauren’s trademark American flag sweater. Stay tuned to TZR for even more notable fashion moments from the 2024 Olympics. There’s sure to be plenty over the next two weeks.