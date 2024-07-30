Believe it or not, it’s only been three months since Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her official red carpet debut. But even though the 16-year-old’s time in the spotlight has been short, she’s already well on her way to It-girl status. Since her first A-list affair, the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Kidman on April 27, Sunday made headlines once more in head-to-toe Balenciaga at the atelier’s latest Haute Couture Show — alongside her mom, of course. And on July 29, Kidman and Sunday’s mother-daughter style streak continued in monochromatic looks at an exclusive OMEGA jewelry fête in Paris.

In collaboration with the Paris Olympics, OMEGA opened a new exhibition dedicated to the Swiss label’s connection to the games. A few days after the official launch party, when Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, attended, another celebrity family arrived at the Paris spectacle. Earlier on Monday morning, they watched an Olympics skateboarding competition before switching from off-duty outfits into elevated ensembles later that evening. Kidman, for one, looked so chic in an all-white co-ord from Valentino, complete with a cropped T-shirt and a fit-and-flare midi skirt. Both Valentino numbers were monogrammed with the label’s signature gold “V” on both the high neck and the skirt’s surprise pockets. Kidman continued the monochrome theme with white slingback pumps courtesy of Charles Keith. While the Oscar winner’s stiletto heels blend into the carpet, if you look closer, you’ll notice they mimic the silhouette and shade of a red rose. From there, to match her skirt set’s gold “V” embellishments, Kidman opted for matching OMEGA jewelry, including hoop earrings and a sleek watch — both fitting choices for the brand ambassador.

Just like her stylish mother, Sunday’s OOTN delivered an equal amount of outfit inspo. The burgeoning fashion muse gave off major day-to-night vibes in a double-gray set from Chloé. To start, she paired a cropped button-down vest with low-waisted flared pants. To adapt the two-piece set for summer, Sunday opted out of a blazer and instead slipped on metallic silver sandals. Her footwear option also appears to be a Chloé selection. Similar to Kidman, the 16-year-old also took an easy luxury approach with her jewelry — she only accessorized with a similar gold watch from OMEGA.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Between her unexpected slay at Balenciaga’s bash last month and her most recent red carpet soireé, Sunday is no doubt one to watch on the fashion front. Until her next applause-worthy outing (which could be any day now), channel both Sunday and Kidman’s luxe looks via the curated edit below. And hurry, because several of their exact pieces are still available to shop — for now, that is.