The eagerly-anticipated Jonathan Anderson debut at Dior Homme drew not just celebrities, but a cheerleading cohort made up of the industry’s most prominent fashion designers, too. The Northern Irish designer showcased his far-reaching and highly-referential collection of menswear in Paris on Friday afternoon. Judging by the response to his initial vision, the buzz is now even louder ahead of his inaugural womenswear offering later this year.

Undoubtedly one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year, the guest list for today’s show was equally epic. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna — and bump! — flew to Paris to catch the runway show, both kitted out in runway-fresh pieces. Rihanna is a notable fan of Anderson’s. In 2023, when she performed at the Super Bowl, she revealed her second pregnancy in a custom red boiler suit by the designer. Later that year, the high profile couple also gave him the thumbs up when they stepped out to walk their baby in co-ordinated his-and-hers Loewe anagram logo track tops.

The rapper, meanwhile, first collaborated with Anderson’s JW Anderson line back in 2016. Through his clothing line AWGE, the pair worked on a range of tracksuits, teddy coats, and knits. Ever since, the New York-native has been a card-carrying member of the Anderson fan club.

As some of the first tastemakers to show off Anderson’s Dior Homme to the world, the couple shone a light on the designer’s penchant for shirting and how he artfully tweaks simple items to make them feel desirable and current. A$AP wore a pale denim button-down with a uniform-style logo front tie, while Rihanna opted for a pistachio-hued vest, white shirt, and reversible embroidered parka.

Getty Images

While many A-listers flocked to Venice for the year’s most lavish wedding, there was no way that fashion industry royalty and Anderson diehards were missing today’s milestone.

Read on to see who touched down for the show.

Sabrina Carpenter

Getty Images

The petite pop star looked ladylike and elegant in a take on Monsieur Dior’s nipped-in bar jacket and a pleated skirt in grey houndstooth wool. No doubt, the history-making silhouette, first introduced in 1947, will provide Anderson with many jumping off points when he builds out his womenswear.

Pharrell

Someone who knows the high stakes associated with sharing your first collection on the world stage is Pharrell. The multi-hyphenate, creative director at Louis Vuitton, also shares a boss with Anderson: LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. Williams brought along his wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket Ayer Williams for the chic family day out.

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson

A longtime Dior Homme face and ambassador, the English actor looked right at home in the laissez faire suiting and a leather collar chocolate brown bomber jacket — one which is sure to top both guys’ and girls’ wishlists very soon.

Getty Images

Donatella & More

You know it’s a seismic event when the industry’s most influential creative directors fly in. Among the crowd today was Donatella Versace, who brought Anderson under her wing as her protégé back in 2012 when she enlisted him to shake up Versus Versace. Also in attendance were Pierpaolo Piccioli, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Daniel Roseberry, Simon Porte Jacquemus, and Stefano Pilati.

Getty Images

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Alison Oliver

The nods to his homeland were abundant, so it was only fitting that Anderson would ensure that prominent Irish actors were among the first to wear his Dior designs. Alison Oliver of Saltburn and Conversations With Friends fame, who also appeared in last year’s Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza campaign, was a natural fit.

Oliver even had a reunion with her Conversations With Friends co-star, Joe Alwyn, who was sitting front row too.

Getty Images

Zoë Bleu Sidel

The first to show off the Bram Stoker's Dracula version of the Dior Book Tote that was doing the rounds in teaser images last week? That would be Zoë Bleu Sidel, emerging actor and stylist and daughter of Rosanna Arquette.

Getty Images

Drew Starkey & Daniel Craig

Anderson’s relationships run deep. Actors Starkey and Craig initially met Anderson on the set of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, which had enlisted Anderson as costume designer.

(+) Drew Starkey Getty Images (+) Daniel Craig Getty Images INFO 1/2

Mike Faist & Josh O’Connor

Similarly, Faist and O’Connor were muses to Anderson — as was Zendaya — when he oversaw the costume design on Guadagnino’s tennis-centric film Challengers.

Additionally, O’Connor has starred in no shortage of Loewe campaigns over the years. In fact, he’s currently the face of the Fall/Winter 2025 series, lensed by Gray Sorrenti. (And yes, Sorrenti was in attendance today, as well.)

(+) Mike Faist Getty Images (+) Josh O’Connor Getty Images INFO 1/2

Mia Goth

Giving more of a sense of what’s to come with his womenswear offering, indie screen favorite Mia Goth stepped out to support in grey pleated silk.

Getty Images

Sam Nivola

The White Lotus newcomer has already been tapped by Anderson to feature in Dior Homme’s nascent campaigns and visuals, as evidenced by a short clip shared on social media right after the show.

Getty Images

Anderson’s Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show will take place during Paris Fashion Week this October.