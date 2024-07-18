Now that fashion enthusiasts have had a few weeks to debrief the happenings at Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024, there’s no doubt that Balenciaga was the buzziest soirée of the season. On June 26, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Charli XCX, and others donned their Balenciaga best to attend Demna’s latest presentation. However, fans couldn’t help but notice one notable brand ambassador was missing from the front-row: Kim Kardashian. Turns out, the SKIMS founder was saving her fresh-off-the-runway ‘fit for Balenciaga’s latest campaign, where she, Watts, and Isabelle Huppert star as the atelier’s A-list muses.

On the morning of July 18, the brand surprised fans with their newest star-studded campaign. Photographed by esteemed fashion photographer, Nadav Kander, the trio underwent a special character study inspired by their lavish attire and the focus of the campaign, the iconic Rodeo Bag. All three A-listers posed on a simple chair in front of a cool-toned white background which allowed their ready-to-wear staples to take center stage.

For Kardashian, “The Characters Campaign” marks her fifth advertisement for the label, and over a decade-long streak of styling their pieces. In her solo shot, the multi-hyphenate crossed her legs in a sleek red mini dress complete with a plunging neckline and luxe long sleeves. Kardashian leaned into the Marilyn Monroe vibes even more with a luscious black fur coat that looked timeless alongside her platinum blonde bob. Even her accessories channeled Monroe’s Old Hollywood energy as she paired pointy leopard print pumps with ankle-length socks and the black Rodeo bag, of course.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

While Kardashian’s look seemed fit for a red carpet, Watts’ outfit exuded the same elevated energy, but for more off-duty outings. The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star styled a slew of Balenciaga must-haves, starting with a chic black turtleneck layered underneath a slightly oversized trench coat. Alongside her timeless topper peeped a pair of the brand’s celeb-approved pantaboots in black — Kardashian’s go-to street style shoe. From there, she opted out of any additional accessories in order to direct all attention toward the Rodeo Bag.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Given she became Balenciaga’s first-ever ambassador just last year, it comes as no surprise that French actor Huppert was featured in the campaign as well. The 70-year-old star shimmered in a crystal-embellished floor-length gown from Balenciaga which stretched far beyond her black Knife Stilettos. She carried the Rodeo Bag as a clutch and let the top-handle shape hang loose.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Now that Watts has officially debuted in a Balenciaga campaign, you can expect the Oscar winner to style pieces from the label more often — and not just on the red carpet. And knowing Kardashian, it’s only a matter of days before she steps out in her next Balenciaga-clad co-ord. Stay tuned to TZR for both of their next moves with the brand.