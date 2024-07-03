Once summer rolls around, you’re never quite limited on cheery, feel-good colors (oh hi, butter yellow) or buzzy prints. But there’s also something to be said about an understated, no-fuss warm-weather look, like, for instance, an all-white outfit. Versatile and sleek in equal measure, the neutral, always-in-style ensembles take the guesswork out of dressing. And best of all, they’ll see you through anything on deck this season, from weekend trips to the shore to backyard BBQs (just maybe consider carrying a Tide To Go Pen with you).

But how can you keep your monochromatic look interesting and, frankly, not snoozy? Two words: Mix fabrics. One example is teaming your lightweight linen midi skirt or trousers — both a staple in the steamy weather! — with a preppy knit polo. For extra styling points, throw a luxe cashmere sock into the look. What’s more, punching up your outfit by way of accessories is a surefire styling hack to have at top of mind when getting ready for the day. One tip? Because your attire is timeless, consider experimenting with some of the season’s whimsical trends, such as a chunky pearl anklet or a nostalgic toe ring sandal (yep, they’re back in the sartorial zeitgeist).

Keep scrolling ahead for six can’t-go-wrong all-white outfit formulas to test drive this summer.

Crisp Button-Down + Relaxed Trousers

If you’re headed to a work outing where you don’t totally know the dress code, an elevated matching set (like this short sleeve button-down and roomy trousers duo) in crisp poplin won’t let you down. Jazz things up further with a pointy slingback heel and dainty anklet. It’s also not a bad idea to tie a colorful cardigan around your necklace, just in case the air conditioner is on full blast.

Cropped Tee + Cargo Miniskirt

‘Tis the season to show a whole lot of skin. Combat the sweltering heat by opting for teeny-tiny silhouettes, such as a cropped tee (this sporty Reebok style on Stephanie Arant is a real winner) and a cargo miniskirt. Style tip: Pairing two slightly different shades of white is sure to add some intrigue to the summery ‘fit. Finally, reach for a shimmering metallic silver clutch for good measure.

Matching Set + Neutral Accents

A one-and-done matching set makes getting ready in the summer a total breeze. And if said two-piece look happens to be your pajamas? Well, that makes things even easier. Simply style the ultra-cozy outfit with ballet flats and a headband, and no one will know you’re still in your sleepwear.

Ruched Blouse + Wide-Leg Pants

Take notes from content creator Géraldine Boublil and wear a drawstring blouse alongside shiny silk or satin trousers. The combo is cool on its own; however, it’ll look even better with a printed silk scarf in your hair. Round out the breezy getup with comfortable, wear-everywhere Birkenstock slides.

Eyelet Top + Denim Miniskirt

@harlingross

Dainty details are key to zhuzhing up an otherwise simple look, as proven by Harling Ross’ eyelet-adorned button-down. The fashion writer let the top take centerstage by going with a classic denim miniskirt on the bottom. Her bright green jelly flats were the perfect finishing touch.

Timeless Tee + Pleated Bottoms

Casual on top, dressy on the bottom — when in doubt, turn to this foolproof styling combination. For instance, influencer Tanice Elizabeth Samuels married a basic white tee with elevated pleated trousers. Lastly, she gave her all-white look a sophisticated touch via a black leather belt and strappy sandals.