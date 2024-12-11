You can always count on Chanel to deliver a star-studded front row during Paris Fashion Week. Even once the curtain closes on the brand’s runway show, the fashion-forward fêtes continue throughout the rest of the year (unlike some ateliers who reserve their A-list affairs for Paris only). One of Chanel’s most enviable events? Luxe luncheons. And this year, the brand maintained its reputation at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel. On December 10, Oscars contenders like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Pamela Anderson (to name a few) celebrated the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, which supports emerging women filmmakers. To no one’s surprise, guests were dressed in head-to-toe Chanel.

Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A., the most illustrious actors of the year arrived for a mid-day red carpet. Gomez, a longtime Chanel enthusiast, chose a black-and-white mini dress from the label’s Pre-Collection Spring 2025, alongside cap-toe shoes and diamond star-shaped jewelry. Grande, sourced her look from the same Pre-Collection line. The Wicked star ditched her now infamous Glinda-inspired aesthetic for a sleeveless silver mini dress and black accessories, all by Chanel.

Overall, cool-toned neutrals reigned supreme. However, a few stars brightened up the step-and-repeat with bold pops of yellow. Kristen Bell, for one, turned heads in a marigold cardigan, paired with a matching Chanel Vanity Case, embroidered jeans, and gold jewelry from Chanel (of course). Awkwafina wore a pastel yellow sweater, layered underneath a cropped white button-down. Like Bell, the Crazy Rich Asians star completed her daytime attire with mid-wash jeans and chunky heels.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity outfits at the Academy Women’s Luncheon with Chanel.

Ariana Grande

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Instead of continuing her method pink Wicked outfit streak, the Grammy winner opted for a metallic silver mini dress from Chanel Pre-Collection Spring 2025. In true Grande form, she accessorized with semi-sheer black tights, pointy pumps, and a coquette-ish hair bow.

Selena Gomez

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez actor made her grand entrance in a tweed LBD embellished with a white collar and matching oversized cuffs, wearing a design from the same collection Grande sourced. From there, Gomez added a touch of bling with silver diamond earrings and rings from Chanel.

Pamela Anderson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Always on board for a minimalistic moment, Anderson styled a white lacy blouse with ivory tweed trousers and a matching quilted shoulder bag.

Olivia Wilde

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Going for maximum coziness, Wilde didn’t sacrifice a single style point, thanks to her two-tone cashmere sweater and flowy black pants. Extra points for her of-the-moment hair bow.

Gal Gadot

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wonder Woman star embraced her edgier side in high-waisted leather pants, a ribbed white T-shirt, and a striking overcoat. She coordinated her chainlink belt to her quilted Chanel shoulder bag.

Amy Adams

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe Award winner clearly got the black-and-white memo, coupling a tweed skirt set with a timeless white button-down.

Kristen Bell

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

With a slight nod to the butter yellow craze, Bell went a bolder route in a marigold cardigan alongside embroidered jeans, studded sandals, and a neon vanity case, all courtesy of Chanel.

Regina King

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner nailed the skirt over pants trend in a patterned black-and-white combo. King topped her black turtleneck with a tiered chainlink necklace that looked sleek with her mini Chanel top-handle bag.

Sarah Paulson

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Paulson immediately secured her spot on every best-dressed list from this event with a waffle-knit midi skirt and a cropped cape-inspired top. Black accessories, including a top-handle bag and complementary ballet flats, rounded out her OOTD.

Mila Kunis

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Kunis fashion, the That ‘70s Show alum arrived in a black-on-black ‘fit, starting with a classic T-shirt, quilted leather trousers, patented leather ankle boots, and a micro-mini shoulder bag.

Awkwafina

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Rather than copying Bell on the marigold bandwagon, Awkwafina leaned into the butter yellow trend with a lace-embellished long-sleeve top underneath a cropped white cardigan. Her choice of light-wash jeans and cap-toe wedges felt totally on-brand for an afternoon event.

Eve Hewson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The burgeoning fashion muse (and the daughter of Bono) is the latest star to bring dark denim to the red carpet. Hewson wore a moody pair of overalls, a cool black blazer, pointy heels, and a bold red lip.