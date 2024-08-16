As soon as butter yellow pieces popped up on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Sandy Liang, the celebrity set immediately established it as the season’s signature shade. This summer alone, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lori Harvey, and other It girls have styled the half beige, half yellow hue in their everyday rotations. And even as the summer comes to an end, the color craze is still picking up steam. Kim Kardashian is the latest A-lister to jump onboard the butter bandwagon. On August 15, Kardashian carried a butter yellow fur bag from emerging celeb-approved label, ERL — proving the tint’s takeover will continue onto the fall circuit.

Over the last few days, Kardashian has been busy on the East Coast promoting not one, but two projects. Earlier in the week, all eyes were on her newest collaboration with Beats — which features three neutral versions of the Beats Studio Pro headphones. On August 15, the attention switched gears as she traveled to Washington D.C. for the grand opening of her debut SKIMS store in Georgetown. In a subtle homage to her top-selling shapewear, Kardashian opted for head-to-toe beige pieces (aside from her statement purse). She looked chic in a body-hugging midi dress complete with sleek long sleeves and a mock neck. From there, the multi-hyphenate continued the monochromatic moment with matching pointy skin-tight boots — presumably Balenciaga’s viral pantaboots.

Even though Kardashian’s combo delivered a fair amount of fall outfit inspo, she added a summery flair to her final ‘fit via a touch of butter yellow. Her carry-all of the day was a shearling-covered messenger bag from L.A.-based brand, ERL. If you’re one of Kardashian’s 361 million followers on Instagram, you know she’s worn this vibrant bag before. In early June, she posed with an oversized version of the ERL must-have in an IG photoshoot, alongside matching furry chaps and a coordinating winter-ready hat. This time, Kardashian took a minimalistic approach with the bag by opting for her signature neutrals.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t tapped into the butter yellow trend yet, Kardashian’s latest look is your sign to get on that. Channel her entire enviable ensemble via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact ERL handbag.