Once fashion month rolls around, most attention is directed toward the newest runway shows, and the stars in the corresponding front rows, of course. However, what happens off the catwalk shouldn’t fly under the radar. On September 17, instead of attending various Milan Fashion Week shows, celebrities stayed in New York for one of the month’s most star-studded soirées. At Locanda Verde — an Italian hotspot in Tribeca — longtime Chanel enthusiasts donned the brand from head to toe for the annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon.

From Olivia Wilde and Gayle King to Leslie Mann and her daughter, Maude Apatow, the afternoon attire was just as chic as any fashion week fête. Similar to any runway show, the A-list guests embraced the label’s signature aesthetic — Wilde, for one, committed to the storied dress code with a monochromatic tweed suit set. Then, Mann and Apatow delivered a memorable mother-daughter moment in seemingly opposite outfits. The 17 Again actor posed for photographers in a plain white T-shirt and a red-and-black striped leather skirt. The Euphoria star took a trendier route in a butter yellow sweater and white lace bloomers. Alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names, the Chanel fête also introduced fans to burgeoning fashion muses, starting with Isabella Ferrer (Blake Lively’s mini-me in It Ends With Us), Francesca Scorsese, and Whitney Peak — all of whom wore at least one twead-topped number.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity outfits from the Tribeca & Chanel Women’s Filmmaker luncheon. Plus, stay tuned to TZR for details behind the next celeb-heavy fashion month affair.

Olivia Wilde

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Dressed in a dusty mauve tweed set, complete with a fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers, Wilde proved the fabric doesn’t always give off preppy vibes.

Leslie Mann & Maude Apatow

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo tapped into their own trademark styles for the Chanel get-together. Mann looked slightly edgier than Apatow, thanks to her Spring/Summer 2024 leather skirt. Then, there was Apatow, who approved the butter yellow craze in a loose sweater and ultra-feminine lace bloomers.

Phoebe Tonkin

Courtesy of Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com

Tonkin’s mock-neck maxi dress will encourage you to wear white long after Labor Day. She paired the long-sleeve look with Mary Jane-esque black heels and a small Chanel handbag.

Chloe Fineman

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live star turned heads in a polished tweed coat overtop a layered black mini skirt.

Maggie Rogers

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter brightened up her black-on-black leather co-ord with Chanel’s classic top-flap shoulder bag.

Gayle King

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The CBS Mornings anchor was all smiles in a timeless white midi dress, Chanel’s T-strap pumps, an elongated beaded necklace, and a top-flap shoulder bag in coral.

AnnaSophia Robb

Courtesy of Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com

Robb was another A-lister to carry the beloved Chanel top-flap bag. The it-girl bag looked sleek alongside her black leather button-down and Mary Janes pumps.

Misty Copeland

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

The prima ballerina delivered major transitional outfit inspo in a black maxi dress with cascading monogrammed buttons down the center.

Rosie Perez

Courtesy of Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com

The Do The Right Thing actor made a case for grungey lace-up boots with a platform pair and a navy blue leather coat.

Francesca Scorsese

Courtesy of Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com

The daughter of Martin Scorsese solidified herself as one to watch in a cropped tweed coat and an eye-catching crystal belt overtop a versatile LBD.

Whitney Peak

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

If you aren’t familiar with Peak’s sartorial prowess, this tweed skirt set in a bright green hue proves you should be.

Rachel Hilson

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The This Is Us alum made her high-waisted leather shorts feel posh with a pearl-embellished sweater and matching Mary Janes.

Isabella Ferrer

Courtesy of Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com

Ferrer, who recently played Young Lily in the Blake Lively-led film, It Ends With Us gave off major Serena van der Woodsen energy in a white button-down, a plaid mini skirt, two-tone block heels, and a micro-mini Chanel top-handle bag.