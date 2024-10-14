Ever since Scarlett Johansson grew out her iconic pixie cut in 2018, she’s kept her blonde long bob a few inches past her shoulders. Her middle-of-the-road hair length is on the shorter side, so it’s easily maintainable, but long enough to twist into a bun — one of the actor’s go-to styles this year. She’s worn this celeb-approved look on various press tours, at red carpet premieres, and even in a Prada campaign. And on October 12, at a Saturday Night Live after-party with her husband, Colin Jost, Johansson secured her slicked-back bun with a bow-embellished claw clip — a coquette-ish accent that’ll surely start a trend for A-listers and beyond.

Shortly after Ariana Grande hosted Saturday Night Live, with Stevie Nicks as the musical guest, Johansson and Jost were joined by the “Edge of Seventeen” singer, Maya Rudolph, Chloe Fineman, and others outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Hand-in-hand with Jost, Johansson was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest OOTN, which she seemingly curated around her hair claw. The Black Widow actor’s bow clip stood out next to a beige blazer, a pastel mini slip dress, and a crossbody bag from Celine. Johansson’s carry-all was in the same ivory shade as her bow, which appears to be from New York-based label, Jennifer Behr. According to the brand’s website, the “satin ribbon is draped by hand in its Brooklyn studio to form graduating layers of bows,” then connected to the coordinating claw. This bespoke technique creates a voluminous, multi-dimensional effect.

While ScarJo is one of the first star to style this essential, the celebrity set can’t get enough of Jennifer Behr’s luxe bows in general. At the Business of Fashion 500 Gala on September 28, Dove Cameron sourced the brand’s “Sasha Bow Barrette” in a black satin sheen. Her Jennifer Behr hair piece complemented the similar tiered ribbons atop her Richard Quinn Spring 2025 gown. Similarly, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, all eyes were on Rachel Brosnahan’s elongated “Rosie Bow Barrette” in vibrant cherry, as well as her matching Sergio Hudson dress.

The best part about Johansson’s latest appearance? Her claw clip is (shockingly) still available to shop. It’s also offered in coquette-ish dusty rose and timeless black color-ways.