The celebrity style circuit is relatively quiet right now — everyone’s gearing up for the Met Gala on May 5. However, on April 24, your favorite fashion muses returned to the red carpet for the Time100 Gala. Just 24 hours after the Time’s star-studded summit (and a special appearance from Meghan Markle), the esteemed magazine’s “Most Influential People,” including Demi Moore, Blake Lively, Serena Williams, and Scarlett Johansson (to name a few), convened inside New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. With each step-and-repeat, the guests maintained the annual affair’s reputation as a stylish soirée.

Before heading into the invite-only event (hosted by Snoop Dogg, no less), a blend of honorees and spectators posed for photographers. One of the first to arrive was Moore in custom GapStudio — creative director Zac Posen’s newest line of red carpet-level craftsmanship at mall-approved prices. In collaboration with industry giant Kim Jones, Posen designed an ivory halter-neck gown for Moore, adorned with delicate pleating on the bodice. Fashion enthusiasts suspect the custom design will be available on Gap’s website soon. So, keep an eye out. Shortly after Moore’s grand entrance, Lively surprised fans in a corseted rose-colored gown from Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer 2025. In true Lively form, she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry — the designer behind her 12-carat engagement ring. Then, Johansson and Williams embraced their sultry sides in sleek LBDs. Johansson, for one, stunned in timeless Tom Ford, while Williams brought the spice in a cutout-heavy version.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, see every celebrity look at the Time100 Gala.

Demi Moore

Adela Loconte/WWD/Getty Images

Following the lead of Gap girls Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Coco Rocha, Moore looked ethereal in a custom gown from the brand. She layered a matching satin blazer overtop the divine design.

Blake Lively

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on the It Ends With Us alum in an off-the-shoulder gown, courtesy of Zuhair Murad S/S ‘25. Her turquoise Lorraine Schwartz jewelry juxtaposed the rose-colored dress.

Scarlett Johansson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Always on board for a minimalist moment, the Black Widow alum turned heads in a halter-neck Tom Ford LBD, plus a choker necklace and diamond earrings from Roberto Coin.

Serena Williams

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

The tennis legend stole the show in an off-the-shoulder LBD, complete with various cutouts. From there, she donned a bold diamond necklace, mesh opera gloves, and pointy pumps.

Kristen Bell

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Nobody Wants This star sourced Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2025 for a wide-leg jumpsuit, which complimented the magazine’s signature color.

Simone Biles

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Olympian’s metallic mini dress from Oscar de la Renta was partially see-through.

Nicole Scherzinger

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate brought the glamour to the Time event in a body-hugging sequin Zuhair Murad gown.

Nikki Glaser

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Proving she’s one to watch on the fashion front, the comedian pulled off the empire waistline in a belted nude number.

Gayle King

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A week after her trip to space, King attended the fashion-forward fête in a mint green long-sleeve look.