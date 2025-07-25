Lindsay Lohan is keeping fans on their toes. For her latest Freakier Friday red carpet look, the actor turned to Balmain for a striking magenta number that wowed in Mexico City.

The star, who is reprising her role as Anna Coleman in the sequel, wore a strapless draped gown modeled after a dress from the Balmain Resort 2026 collection. The figure-hugging silhouette was adorned with ruffles down the center and finished with a chunky gold chain necklace in lieu of a strap — making for a glamorous update to the trending halter neck silhouette. The label’s Anthem clutch in a matching hue made for the perfect complement.

As she strode down an escalator to reach the screaming audience gathered outside the premiere at Cinépolis Parque Toreo, Lohan, 39, was also kitted out in strappy Christian Louboutin sandals in a similar vibrant shade and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

The Parent Trap alum has been working with a new stylist, Andrew Mukamal, on her outfits during the highly-publicized build-up to the movie, which picks up 22 years after the original.

@LindsayLohan

On the glam front, makeup artist Ash K Holm painted Lohan’s lips in a hot pink fuchsia color to match the slinky dress, while Danielle Priano scooped her blonde tresses up into a bohemian-esque loose wrapped up style.

For the official Latin American premiere, Lohan’s on-screen mom Tess, aka Jamie Lee Curtis, showed off her own chops in the fashion department. Making for a vivid entrance, the 66-year-old matched Lohan’s colorful energy in an ombré orange paillette skirt from the Carolina Herrera Resort 2025 collection teamed with a matching knit cardigan.

Getty Images

While in Mexico promoting the film, which will be released internationally on August 8, Lohan also stepped out in a metallic fringe-trimmed spaghetti strap gown by Rabanne, as well as one of the house’s signature disc handbags.

To date, the star and Mukamal have been raising the bar in custom Miu Miu, pretty Giambattista Valli, vintage Chanel, and elegant Jacquemus. With the US premieres scheduled for the coming week, place your bets on who she’ll wear next.