Fashion Month is Coco Rocha’s busiest time of year. As one of the industry’s most recognizable models, she spends each fashion week at various A-list affairs and runway shows — both on and off the catwalk. This year alone, she’s walked in Spring 2025 Couture and Fall 2025 presentations for Christian Siriano, Stephane Rolland, Miss Sohee, and Rahul Mishra (to name a few designers). Even with her eventful schedule, Rocha fit in a photoshoot with RVNG Couture, a Canadian atelier now based in Paris. In between NYFW fêtes, the multi-hyphenate took TZR behind-the-scenes while she modeled the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 line titled, “Continuum Collection.”

Just a few weeks before RVNG Couture Fall 2025 show debuted at Paris Fashion Week, Rocha got her hands on creative director Jordan Stewart’s divine designs. According to the Canadian brand, the model (also from Canada) is the line’s muse, so she fittingly donned every piece before they traveled to the City of Light. With her hair in a ‘60s-inspired bouffant bob, Rocha brought the collection to life in bold ballgowns, decadent fabrics, and timeless silhouettes. "Seeing the Continuum Collection come to life on Coco is pure magic,” Stewart shared in a press release. “There’s a profound full-circle moment — when something begins as a dream, takes form through illustration, and finally materializes into creation. Coco understands the essence, the movement, and the direction of each piece in a way like no other.”

While it was difficult for her to pick a favorite, Rocha was partial to the more voluminous gowns, including a ruffled velvet number, a brocade mermaid dress, and most notably, a butterfly ball gown. Up close and personal, the supermodel noticed numerous embellishments, which she accentuated with each pose. “I didn’t realize it [at first], but there’s lace on top [of the tulle],” Rocha tells TZR, in reference to the black butterfly-covered look. “I always [aim to] have a juxtaposition, so the little butterflies add a lot of detail [to the gown].”

The Fall 2025 photoshoot marked her second collaboration with RVNG, but according to Rocha, their partnership has been a long time coming — especially as two Canadian creatives. She believes the country is often underestimated on the fashion front. “If I can support Canada in the design and modeling spaces, then I will,” Rocha says. “I understand the journey of a Canadian brand moving to France.” To honor her synergy with the label, Rocha closed the Spring/Summer 2025 show in September, a.k.a. RVNG’s Paris Fashion Week debut. Dressed in a sequin ballgown, her theatrical walk instantly went viral (classic Rocha).

Coco Rocha during the RVNG Spring/Summer 2025 show. Justin Shin/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re a longtime fan of Rocha, you know she’s famous for her performative step-and-repeats. She aims to bring theatricality back to the runway, inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s catwalks of Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more. “Models have been influencers for hundreds of years,” she says. As designers embrace the resurgence of maximalism, Rocha believes models will follow suit with more eccentric walks and poses.

Rocha has had a front-row seat to the fashion industry for over two decades — she started modeling at 15 years old. Over the last six years, she’s shared her expertise with thousands of up-and-comers in the Coco Rocha Modeling Camp, which she created with her husband and business partner, James Conran. “It’s an education for [the models], sure, but it also helps me realize what I’m doing is so special,” she says. “[Critics] say the way I walk isn’t the way we do it anymore, but [my students] want this creativity and performance.” People of all ages (her oldest model is 75) and different walks of life come to Rocha to learn how to “do it their own way — not the way they’re supposed to.” Her spirit has inspired thousands of artists to be authentic, whether they’re on or off the runway.

Rocha is keeping her next career move under wraps, but whatever’s on the docket, she’ll do “from her soul.” She hopes to explore choreographing runway shows, a.k.a. directing other models to channel her signature modeling style. “I watch shows and seasons like men watch baseball, so I notice ideas and themes and [help others] implement them,” she says. “Choreographing shows doesn’t mean a model walks up and down [the catwalk], but really performs.” Stay tuned to TZR to see what’s next for Rocha. Perhaps she’ll team up with RVNG again, this time in the choreographer’s chair.