Throughout Demi Moore’s four-decade-long beauty evolution, she’s tried out an impressive range of hairstyles. From her Ghost-era pixie to her G.I. Jane buzz cut, some of her boldest looks have been the result of her iconic acting roles. However, the Golden Globe winner has been rocking her infamous waist-length hair more or less since the early 2000s. So any time she changes it up — even if only to play a character — it feels like such a shock. That’s probably why fans were besides themselves when Moore posted a photo of herself in a significantly shorter flippy lob (otherwise known as a long bob) to her Instagram on April 3.

Dressed in jeans and an oversized cardigan with little to no makeup, the shoulder-length haired actor would have been nearly unrecognizable if it weren’t for the appearance of her stylish sidekick, Pilaf. Despite the fact that Moore made it clear the pic was taken while shooting the second season of her Paramount Plus streamer Landman (and therefore most likely a wig), commenters couldn’t help but be concerned that the The Substance star had chopped off her enviable and au naturale length. “Please tell me thats a wig,” one fan wrote. “Your hair is a piece of art!” Another said, “You cut your beautiful hair!” Still, others found the shorter hair refreshing, and expressed their support of such a major change.

However, those who tuned into the West Texas oil drama’s first season shouldn’t be surprised. Moore’s character Cami, wife of John Hamm’s and friend of Billy Bob Thornton’s titular “landman” Tommy Norris, has always donned an espresso brown lob. It’s just another component of her chic, wealthy Texas woman style that has thus far included Fendi wrap skirts and animal print silk blouses.

Considering that she sported an array of waist-length looks during her recent awards circuit — from mermaid waves to her signature long, sleek, center-parted style, plus an updo or two — which fell in between shooting Landman’s first and second seasons, it’s a safe bet that the show’s hairstyles works with wigs to keep Moore looking consistent on-screen. Plus, it allows her to keep her long, healthy hair in tact. Nevertheless, it’s fun to see the Feud star try out a style similar to the flippy bob (albiet a few inches longer) that other beauty trendsetters like Cardi B and Gigi Hadid can’t seem to stay away from. Guess it’s good practice if she ever wants to make the chop more permanent. But for now, the actor’s well-known hair will likely see another day.