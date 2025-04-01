Ever since Gap Inc. appointed Zac Posen as the executive vice president and creative director in Feb. 2024, all eyes have been on the American retailer — and rightfully so. In record time, Posen has maintained the brand’s decades-old authenticity, while elevating its status among celebrities. So far, Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Coco Rocha, and Demi Moore (to name a few) have worn custom Gap at A-list affairs. And now, per the label’s latest update, Gap’s new era is more accessible than ever before. On April 1, the household name launched GapStudio — a new collection of red carpet-level craftsmanship at mall-approved prices (under $250). As soon as April 3, you can shop Posen’s latest creations, without securing an appointment at his atelier.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, word spread about Posen’s newest brainchild: GapStudio (don’t worry, it’s not an April Fool’s joke). Two days before the first collection drops online and in-store, the brand teased the new pieces with a supermodel-led campaign. Esteemed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti captured Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, and Anok Yai in head-to-toe GapStudio. According to the imagery, the new line will spotlight innovative denim designs — the company’s most signature fabric. “Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” Posen wrote in a press release. “GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways. This is just the beginning."

Courtesy of Gap

Believe it or not, the same design studio behind Hathaway’s shirt dress and Randolph’s Met Gala gown fronted GapStudio. So, expect divine denim, sleek silhouettes, and timeless Americana attire. “GapStudio creates both accessible, coveted retail collections and exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs that celebrate self-expression and solidify Gap’s place in culture,” said Mark Breitbard, the president and CEO of Gap in an official statement. The collection’s leading look is the Poplin Maxi Shirtdress — the exact LWD Hathaway wore to a Bulgari event in May 2024. It’s still $158, but available in two additional color-ways (tan and blue). Then, there’s the Denim Tailored Trench Coat, worn by Consani in the corresponding ad. The jean streak continues with the Double-Breasted Denim Blazer and matching mini skirt, plus a High-Rise Denim Sailor Pant and a similar skort.

But wait — there’s more. As shown in the campaign, the line features modern must-haves “through Posen’s distinct approach to drape, tailoring, and construction,” including menswear-inspired button-downs, corseted midi dresses, slip dresses, and versatile outerwear. Yes, these pieces align with today’s aesthetics, but even so, they feel grounded in Gap’s history. “I love working with our photo archive,” Posen told InStyle, citing “all the great Gap portraits and the amazing prints” as a constant source of inspiration. He even channeled the brand’s “little finishing techniques” from decades past, with vintage-inspired buttons and stitching.

Courtesy of Gap

The inaugural GapStudio drop comes at the perfect time: the start of a new season. So, if you’re in the mood to revamp your spring style, shop Posen’s newest launch ASAP on April 3. And stay tuned to TZR as the New York-based designer’s reign at Gap continues.