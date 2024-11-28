When a couple starts to imagine their engagement, usually they set a spending limit for the ring — especially with all the wedding expenses on the horizon. But, if the A-list set has proven anything over the years, it’s that certain sparklers never have a budget. Celeb-approved bands have always been iconic, however, in recent decades, rings given to Beyoncé and Mariah Carey (to name a few), have established fresh benchmarks in size and price. And according to new fiancés like Lady Gaga, they’re only getting more expensive from here.

If you’ve ever wondered why celebrity engagement rings have so many zeroes, certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau says the cost is primarily influenced by the center stone, including its cut, color clarity, and carat. “If the center stone is a larger cut diamond or a rare gemstone — which celebrity gems usually are — this significantly increases the price,” Landau tells TZR. “The ring's setting also plays a role, with intricate designs, pavé stones, or custom work adding to the expense.” According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds, once a stone surpasses three carats, the price per carat raises dramatically. For instance, due to its rarity, a five-carat diamond could cost three times more than a two-carat stone of comparable quality, she adds. “Diamonds with few inclusions (VVS1 or flawless clarity) and near-colorless grades (D-F) command much higher prices,” Taylor says.

In that same realm, the cut of a diamond can add to the overall shimmer, which in turn makes it appear more lavish. “Complex cuts like emerald, oval, or pear require skilled craftsmanship to perfect and therefore add to the overall cost,” Taylor says. Settings and metals also contribute to a ring’s value. “Platinum — often chosen for its durability — is the most expensive option,” she adds. “Intricate settings, such as micro-pavé or halo designs, increase the price due to the additional work and materials required.” With all these preferences in mind, if a celeb taps an esteemed jeweler to create their dream ring, their craftsmanship, exclusivity, and reputation can add to the value.

While the exact size varies for each star, a majority of celebrity engagement rings are over five carats, which usually results in a million-dollar price tag. For the industry’s priciest bands, Landau says the average budget typically starts at around $500,000 and often exceeds $5 million. Keep scrolling for the celebrity set’s most valuable wedding rings, from least to most costly.

Lady Gaga

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Much to her fan’s surprise, Gaga confirmed her upcoming nuptials at the Venice Film Festival during her Joker: Folie à Deux press tour. Throughout the promo trail, her classic 10-carat oval-cut diamond consistently stole the show. “Its simplicity and significant carat weight give it an estimated value of $1.3 million, perhaps more depending on its exact clarity and color grade,” Taylor says.

Blake Lively

Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you keep tabs on Lively’s red carpet appearances, you know Lorraine Schwartz is her go-to jeweler. So, of course the NYC-based designer created her engagement ring. “Blake’s ring features a rare, 12-carat, oval-cut pink diamond set on a rose gold pave band, which altogether brings an estimated value of about $2 million,” Landau says.

Ciara

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ciara’s extravagant engagement ring has always been a fan-favorite. “The singer’s sparkler from Russell Wilson is a 16-carat brilliant-cut diamond flanked by trapezoid and pear-shaped side stones, on a platinum band,” Taylor says. “The substantial size and exceptional sparkle bring its value to around $2 million.”

Serena Williams

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

The legendary tennis pro has never shied away from sparkle on the red carpet, so her engagement ring had to match that energy. “Serena’s engagement ring from Alexis Ohanian spotlights a 17-carat oval-cut diamond flanked by two half-moon side stones,” Taylor says. “The sheer size of the center stone brings its estimated value to $3 million.”

Kim Kardashian

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During her six-year marriage to Kanye West, Kardashian received two wedding rings. “Kim’s original bling featured a 15-carat flawless cushion-cut diamond designed by Lorraine Schwartz,” Taylor says. This was worth around $5 million. Just before the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, West surprised her with a second ring: a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond on a platinum pavé band, also from Lorraine Schwartz. “Although it had a lower clarity grade, it was still worth at least $3 million before it was stolen during a robbery in Paris,” Taylor adds.

Beyoncé

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Nowadays, Beyoncé rarely wears her engagement ring. But, it still causes a stir on the fashion front. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, Taylor says the Grammy winner’s sparkler is an 18-carat emerald-cut diamond set on a split-shank platinum band. “The ring is worth around $5 million thanks to the diamond’s exceptional size and quality, the platinum band, and the jeweler’s renowned craftsmanship,” she says.

Jennifer Lopez

When Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time in 2022, her ring instantly went viral because of the 8.5-carat natural green diamond. “With a cushion cut and trapezoid adjacent diamonds on the band, this ring most likely costs around $5 million,” Landau said.

Paris Hilton

Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s been nearly 20 years since Hilton broke up with Greek socialite, Paris Latsis, and her ring still causes conversation. “Paris’ engagement ring was a 24-carat emerald-cut diamond set on a platinum band,” Taylor said. It was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of famed jeweler Louis Cartier, which undeniably added to the price. “It includes an emerald-cut diamond in the center, a baguette diamond on either side, plus numerous trapezoid diamonds on the band,” Taylor said. Today, this would be worth an estimated $7.1 million.

Mariah Carey

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Entertainment

One of the biggest stones on this list, Carey’s engagement ring from James Packer centered around a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond set on a platinum band. “Its sheer size, flawless clarity, and the intricate work involved make it worth around $10 million, placing it among the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever made,” Taylor said.