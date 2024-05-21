Ever since Zac Posen was named the creative director of Gap back in February 2024, the renowned designer has been on a sartorial roll. For his first action as lead designer of the apparel brand, he tapped Grammy-winner Tyla as the campaign star of their new linen-heavy collection. Then, at the 2024 Met Gala, he made headlines by dressing Da’Vine Joy Randolph in a custom denim gown courtesy of Gap. On May 20, just four months into Posen’s retail reign, he’s created another stellar celebrity moment at Gap: a button-down shirt dress for none other than Anne Hathaway. And just like his previous triumphs as creative director, this look instantly put the internet in a tizzy.

Since Hathaway is the second star to ever wear custom Gap, it comes as no surprise that she picked a high-profile event to showcase her tailor-made OOTD. On Monday evening in Rome, Hathaway attended the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry soirée — a runway show in honor of the fashion house’s newest collection of Italian-inspired accessories. The Bulgari brand ambassador made her grand entrance inside the Altare Della Patria in the aforementioned white Gap get-up, which was inspired by the Audrey Hepburn film, Roman Holiday. Hathaway gave her floor-length shirt dress an undressed feel by unbuttoning the bodice to peep a semi-sheer cotton corset underneath. The Oscar-winning actor also allowed one of her short sleeves to hang loose off her shoulder, which upped the effortlessly luxe vibes even more. Her maxi dress even featured a thigh-high slit to showcase her go-to footwear of choice, white pointy pumps.

From there, Hathaway obviously accessorized with a slew of Bulgari staples, starting with a striking diamond necklace with an eye-catching sapphire at the center. She coupled her statement necklace with coordinating diamond stud earrings, a sapphire ring, diamond stacked bracelets, and a metallic top-handle bag — all from Bulgari, of course.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway certainly wasn’t the only Bulgari enthusiast to deliver an applause-worthy ensemble on Monday. The Maison’s global ambassador, Priyanka Chopra also pulled out all the stops in a black-and-white gown from Del Core. The top was a structured peplum bodice alongside an ultra-flowy chiffon skirt. Just like Hathaway, she was frosted in the latest Bulgari bling — most notably the Serpenti Aeterna necklace adorned with 140 diamond carats.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images Entertainment

The best part about Hathaway’s latest look? Posen revealed on Instagram that fashion enthusiasts will be able to pre-order her exact shirt dress from Gap in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned to TZR for all the deets once the design drops online. And while you wait, you can still channel her front row-worthy attire with the curated edit below.