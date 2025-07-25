Pamela Anderson put a chic foot forward in a stunning Danielle Frankel ensemble at the German premiere of her new movie The Naked Gun on Thursday. It was the latest ladylike outing for the iconic star, whose return to the big screen in the action comedy follows her critically-acclaimed role in last year’s indie picture, The Last Showgirl.

For the Berlin screening, Anderson wore a custom outfit by the designer comprised of the hourglass waist Gemma bustier, a longer version of the Gia skirt complete with a train, and a long tulle scarf. The emerald green pieces were created in bias silk wool featuring Frankel’s signature hand-frayed strip fabric technique, which has won over not only brides everywhere but also the likes of Beyoncé, Alex Cooper, Nicola Coughlan, Rebecca Hall, and Georgia Fowler.

Adding some sparkle, 58-year-old Anderson wore white gold, diamond, and emerald drop earrings dating back to the 1970s from Saidian Vintage Jewels — which were worth a cool $20,000.

The Baywatch alum recently began working with stylist Bailey Moon, who’s notably helped her fine tune her fashion-forward and sophisticated new guise.

Getty Images

Getty Images

While promoting the flick alongside co-star Liam Neeson, Anderson has stuck to her makeup-free pact and looked fresh in an array of outfits. Earlier on Thursday, at a photo call for the movie, which is out on August 1, she turned to Gabriela Hearst for a pale blue satin off-the-shoulder bustier dress and matching pumps.

Getty Images

The streets of London were undoubtedly Anderson’s catwalk during the week too, as she and Moon pulled out all the stops in contemporary and vintage alike.

The duo unearthed a Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton sculptural white number from the archives, and the mom-of-two was also the epitome of grace in a black cape-belted Ferragamo dress with a leopard print Gigi Burris hat. Even her off-duty moments were note worthy, such as her uplifting sunshine yellow Ralph Lauren cable knit and floor-length butter-hued poplin skirt.

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

As for the glamorous London premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday night, the Love, Pamela author glowed in a custom strapless Rodarte gown with a draped bodice, teamed with Pandora lab-grown diamond jewels.

Getty Images

All eyes on Pam for the upcoming US premieres.