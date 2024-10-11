And just like that, another industry giant steps down from a coveted creative director post. In the same year that Pierpaolo Piccioli, Peter Hawkings, and Hedi Slimane all left their respective roles at Valentino, Tom Ford, and Celine, Kim Jones announced his grand exit from Fendi. On October 11, after four years with Jones as Fendi’s artistic director of couture and women's wear, parent company LVMH confirmed his shocking departure. In a public statement, Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH dubbed the esteemed creative “a highly talented designer who has brought his unique and multicultural vision to Fendi over the past four years.”

The British designer has yet to personally comment on his career shift, however, he did collaborate with Fendi on the aforementioned press release. Even though it was certainly a shocking separation, Jones and the brand both implied it was amicable. “Kim Jones made significant contributions to the brand’s creative legacy, seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi’s historical heritage,” a joint statement released to WWD said. “Under his leadership, the maison reinvented its ready-to-wear and couture collections, offering an inclusive and innovative approach to fashion that constantly renewed Fendi’s Italian codes. Throughout his four years, Jones’ work was wholly guided by passion and creativity.”

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Here’s what this means for Fendi. Much like Chanel’s vacancy, a new creative director hasn’t been appointed yet, but according to the press release, “a new creative organization for Fendi” would be solidified “in due time.” WWD recently reported that Fendi has “recently held discussions with designers, including Piccioli,” so keep an eye out for a new lead director announcement in the coming weeks.

As far as Jones’ next move, don’t worry, his designs aren’t going far. In the statement, the designer shared he will “concentrate fully” on his role as menswear designer at Dior — a position he’s maintained since 2018. With men’s fashion week fast approaching (men’s Milan Fashion Week begins on January 17, 2025), this pivot to Dior came at a perfect time. Much like his Fendi flair, he’ll most likely hone in on timeless tailoring alongside modern street style at Dior Homme, so stay tuned.

(+) A model walks the Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment (+) A model walks the Fall/Winter 2024-25 runway. Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment (+) A model walks the Spring/Summer 2024 runway. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/3

In 2011, nine years after he received a menswear degree at University of Central Saint Martins, Jones received the creative director spot of Louis Vuitton menswear. Then, following seven years with Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh filled his spot, while Jones moved to Dior Men. When he joined Fendi in 2020 (following in Karl Lagerfeld’s footsteps, no less), fashion enthusiasts were quite surprised, given his experience was primarily in menswear. However, his runway shows quickly proved Jones is a master of both men’s and women’s wear with sleek suiting, feminine silhouettes, and retro-inspired colors.