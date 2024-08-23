After four monumental days of passionate speeches, roaring crowds, applause-worthy performances, and even a few celebrity cameos, the Democratic National Convention came to a close on August 22. As expected, rumors swirled early in the week about how the final day of events would play out. Would Beyoncé take the stage to perform Kamala Harris’ campaign song, “Freedom”? Or perhaps Taylor Swift would share her endorsement via Zoom. Unfortunately, neither megastars were on the schedule. However, a slew of equally-notable A-listers and politicians were in attendance, including Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria — dressed in patriotic and polished ensembles, of course.

For the fourth and final time, an audience of nearly 23,500 guests arrived at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois ahead of Harris’ highly-anticipated acceptance of the presidential democratic nomination. Even before Harris made her grand entrance, the evening was packed with unforgettable moments, including Washington and Tony Goldwyn’s on-stage Scandal reunion (IYKYK), Longoria’s tear-jerking speech, and Pink’s acoustic rendition of “What About Us?” with daughter Willow. Washington, for one, entertained the crowd as the celebrity emcee in an all-white skirt set from Santicler. Then, there was Longoria, who stayed true to her penchant for vibrant maxis in a royal blue Victoria Beckham dress — one of her go-to designers for star-studded soirées. Finally, the night ended on the highest of notes, with an animated address from Harris herself. The Vice President greeted viewers in a custom Chloé suit which gave off major presidential energy.

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the DNC’s final evening.

Kamala Harris

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Just two days after Harris donned a tan Chloé suit for her surprise DNC appearance, she accepted the democratic nomination in another custom co-ord from the atelier. On Thursday evening, Harris made headlines in a dark blue three-piece set, complete with a fitted blazer, flared trousers, and a bow-embellished pinstripe blouse. Expect lots more Chloé looks from the Vice President at future campaign stops.

Kerry Washington

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Looking every bit the Olivia Pope we all know and love, Washington was one of the night’s most stylish highlights. The fashion muse looked effortlessly chic in a hand-crocheted polo and the matching midi skirt from L.A.-based brand, Santicler. Alongside the lace-trimmed hem of her summery skirt, she accessorized with nude pointy pumps and diamond stud earrings.

Eva Longoria

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In an homage to her close friend, Victoria Beckham, Longoria delivered a personal speech in a royal blue midi dress from the popstar-turned-designer. The short-sleeve maxi flowed gracefully on stage, thanks to its ruched skirt, draped neckline, and subtle corset waist.

Helena Hudlin, Meena Harris, & Ella Emhoff

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

To offer voters a peek into Harris’ personal life, her goddaughter Hudlin, niece Harris, and stepdaughter Emhoff joined each other for a shared speech. Hudlin went a timeless route in a burgundy button-down dress from A.L.C., while Harris turned heads in a rhinestone-covered Erdem skirt set. Emhoff embraced coquette-core in an off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a voluminous white skirt and a baby blue bodice. Her OOTN was created by Joe Ando, a fashion designer known for sharing his looks with 2.9 million followers on TikTok.

Gwen Walz

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Following her navy Badgley Mischka number on Wednesday night, Walz supported her husband, Tim Walz in another dark blue midi dress, this time from Carolina Herrera. The long-sleeve dress was adorned with three tiered bow on the bodice which matched her pointy suede pumps.

Pink

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Alongside her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, Pink performed her hit single, “What About Us?” at the end of the four-hour program. The Grammy winner approved the skirt over pants trend in an edgy three-piece set finished silver accents.

The Chicks

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning trio surprised fans as they sang the National Anthem in three-part harmony. The stars coordinated in dark hues, including a black vest set, a statement blazer and trousers, and a cinched blazer worn as a mini dress.