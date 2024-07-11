As far as her loyal fanbase knows, Zendaya is currently taking a much-deserved hiatus after a jam-packed start to the year — she went from promoting Dune: Part Two straight into Challengers press, and then to hosting the Met Gala. So, it comes as no surprise that since the Met, her public appearances have been slim to none. However, once she was spotted at Tom Holland’s play in London on May 23, fans knew it was only a matter of time until her next U.K. jaunt. On July 10, Zendaya styled a vintage Dior chartreuse sweater to attend Slave Play in the West End, which marked her first A-list outing in almost two months.

Shortly after watching the press-exclusive performance of the show, Zendaya met up with the playwright himself, Jeremy O. Harris for a quick post-show photo op. To say the least, the fashion muse’s vibrant OOTN stood out amongst a sea of black tie neutrals inside the Noel Coward Theatre. In true Zendaya form, she curated her final ‘fit around an impressive archival find. This time it was a wool fold-over sweater from an early 2000s ready-to-wear Dior collection. Her chartreuse top featured a knitted chevron pattern and scalloped trimming on the hem, the fold-over shoulder, and the cuffs. The Challengers star adapted her cozy knit for summer weather with a beige mini skirt in a column silhouette. Instead of her signature sky-high Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, Zendaya chose brown knee-high boots with barely any heel at all — remember these once autumn rolls around. While she’s usually frosted in Bulgari bling aplenty, the A-lister accessorized with nothing but drop earrings and a sleek gold ring.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

It seems like Zendaya is staying put in London for the time being — potentially until Holland’s production of Romeo & Juliet closes on August 3. So, stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on the star’s next outing. In the meantime, channel her latest look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because you can still get your hands on Zendaya’s exact Dior sweater at vintage stores like 1st Dibs.