Every year leading up to Wimbledon is an exciting time for fashion enthusiasts as they await the celebrity set’s newest rotation of tenniscore-infused, courtside attire. However, this year’s countdown to the oldest tennis tournament in the world gained a whole new clique of followers thanks to the Zendaya-led tennis film, Challengers, which hit theaters back in April. Zendaya’s headline-making press tour style for the movie set a polished and glamorous standard for Wimbledon’s A-list attendees — one that stars like Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, Lucy Boynton, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more are fearlessly matching in the London-based tournament’s bleachers.

Since Wimbledon started on July 1 and runs until July 14, there are plenty of stellar style moments to go around. The sartorial streak started off strong on day one with Lucy Boynton, who debuted her new neon pink hair alongside a preppy mini dress and Mary Janes both from Celine. Day three brought Mel C and Kim Cattrall to the stands, when both icons styled eye-catching suit sets — the Spice Girls star chose a white-on-white combo while Cattrall went full Samantha Jones in an all-pink co-ord. Fast forward to July 8 — one of Wimbledon’s most star-studded days yet — which showcased Nicole Scherzinger, Jodie Turner-Smith, Isla Fisher, and Nathalie Emmanuel wearing one Ralph Lauren number after another.

And that’s certainly not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon 2024 so far. Plus, stay tuned to TZR for updates until the final match on July 14.

Sienna Miller

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Arm-in-arm with her boyfriend, Oli Green, Miller was snapped by the paparazzi in an elevated Prada ensemble on July 9, complete with a polka-dot button-down and a coordinating pleated midi skirt.

Nicole Scherzinger

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment

On July 8, just a few days after a romantic vacation to the French Riviera, Scherzinger jetted off to London for Wimbledon. She posed for a photo op in a drop-waist little white dress paired with peep-toe black mules and a Fendi top-handle bag.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Turner-Smith arrived at Wimbledon on July 8 in a vibrant sporty set from Ralph Lauren. The Acolyte star stayed true to her penchant for maximalism in polka-dot barrel bottoms, a cropped scarf top, a floral bomber jacket, and an of-the-moment head scarf. She added even more color to her final ‘fit via a teal mini Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta.

Isla Fisher

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

For her first public appearance since the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March, Fisher styled a blue-and-white floral midi dress from Ralph Lauren with strappy sandals, a white blazer, and a matching top-handle purse on July 8.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

On July 8, the British actor exuded old Hollywood glamour in a buttoned-up blazer, pleated trousers, a blue blouse, and a statement suit tie, all from Ralph Lauren.

Salma Hayek

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

While searching for her secured seat on July 7, Hayek offered fans a close-up of her head-to-toe Gucci get-up. She styled a tweed navy jacket, matching trousers, a striped monogrammed crop top, and a Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

Kathryn Newton

Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment

On the morning of July 6, the burgeoning fashion muse took style cues from Zendaya’s tenniscore repertoire in a striped polo dress from Polo Ralph Lauren. She threw a white cardigan over her shoulders in an effortlessly chic type of way and accessorized with a raffia purse, headband, and statement sandals all from Prada.

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the NFL’s most notable power couples, the Mahomes were seen on the grounds of Wimbledon on July 5. Brittany, for one, looked collegiate and cool in a polo shirt and a matching pleated mini skirt from Gucci.

Kim Cattrall

Tom Dulat/Getty Images Entertainment

The Sex and the City alum made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 3. She broke up her baby pink blazer, trousers, and complementary handbag with an elongated teal blouse and metallic gold sandals.

Hannah Waddingham

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On July 3, just days ahead of her breathtaking performance of the national anthem at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Waddingham looked summer-ready in a halter-neck floral maxi dress from Elie Saab with purple embellishments.

Mel C

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Sporty Spice fashion, Mel C paired her classic ivory blazer and trousers with a taupe crop top and chunky white sneakers on day three of Wimbledon.

Grace Jones

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In the midst of a hardcore match on July 2, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in her pilot-core best, which featured a navy jumpsuit, a vintage leather helmet, and aviator sunglasses.

Rebel Wilson

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

On July 2, the Pitch Perfect alum’s all-white suit felt so fresh thanks to the varying floral motifs in red, blue, yellow, and pink.

Lucy Boynton

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

On the first day of events, Boynton pre-gamed in the Evian VIP suite where she showcased her posh OOTD. The Bohemian Rhapsody actor chose an assortment of coquette-ish staples, including a short-sleeve babydoll dress, Mary Jane ballet flats, and the black-and-white Garance Bag, all from Celine.

Jameela Jamil

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment

The navy theme started with Jamil, who attended the first day of Wimbledon in a flowy cool-toned number with white, nautical-esque accents.

Poppy Delevingne

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

While Cara Delevingne was unfortunately absent from the festivities, her sister stepped in for her with chic tailoring on July 1. The British socialite wore full Ralph Lauren, starting with a fitted pinstripe blazer coupled with ultra-wide-leg trousers and the label’s RL 888 Box Calfskin Top Handle bag.

Golda Roscheuvel

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of opting for the tournament’s signature neutral color palette on July 1, the Bridgerton star went a more lively route in a red-and-white button-down and a matching wrap skirt from Jasper Conran.