Over the past year or so, Selena Gomez has cemented herself not only as the industry’s foremost celebrity beauty founder, but also as a seminal hair accessory influencer. Right as the bow trend was taking off, there was Gomez decked out in every possible version of the look for her “Love On” music video. When ‘90s-style metal barrettes were a burgeoning craze, she was spotted in every possible version of the style. Now, as the retro spa hair wrap is gearing up for a moment of its own, there’s the star again trying it out for herself. Gomez’s cotton headband is a simple yet significant addition to her casual-chic summer getup, a way to both beat the heat and infuse a little vintage charm into her everyday looks. She might not be the first celebrity to give the accessory a try, but her co-sign is still a major one.

Gomez posted a series of Instagram Stories featuring the headband head of her Fourth Of July celebrations in Malibu. Pairing the accessory with a strapless dress and glossy nude manicure, she and boyfriend Benny Blanco made their way to Nobu’s Malibu location for a private beachside party. The headband’s stark white color added a relaxed, beachy feel to her entire look, and holds her hair back from the wild ocean winds at the same time.

Though it’s now coming back into vogue, this particular headband style was especially popular through the ‘80s and ‘90s. In fact, fan account @WorldwideSelG even dug up a sweet childhood photo of Gomez wearing the exact same accessory around 20 years ago.

She might be the latest high-profile name to wear the style, but Gomez is far from the only celebrity to give the humble cotton headband a spin lately. Kourtney Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Kaia Gerber, and Gomez’s close friend Nicola Peltz-Beckham have all worn the look with different outfits, showing just how versatile the piece can be. For a sportier feel, add it to a bun or ponytail. For a more distinctly seasonal vibe, using it to push loose-flowing hair back always works.

With yet another A-lister supporting the trend, expect it to get even bigger by summer’s end.