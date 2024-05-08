With all the hustle and bustle of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet circuit, it’s likely you missed out on some applause-worthy accents hidden amongst your favorite fashion muse’s attire. Perhaps while you were appreciating Zendaya’s Maison Margiela gown, her abstract hummingbird necklace flew under your radar. Or, maybe you were too focused on Tyla’s sand-sculpted Balmain dress to appreciate the literal hourglass purse she carried. Possibly the evening’s most inconspicuous accessory turned out to be the most headline-worthy of all: Phoebe Dynevor’s engagement ring. On May 6, the Bridgerton star used her second-ever Met Gala appearance to quietly announce her engagement to producer Cameron Fuller, and also to debut her diamond of the season.

At the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête, Dynevor made her grand entrance in an ethereal pale purple Victoria Beckham gown (the atelier’s first ever custom creation) complete with semi-sheer floral draping, a plunging back, and an elongated train. Alongside gorgeous diamond drop earrings and a coordinating tennis bracelet, eagle-eye fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice a stunning new diamond on that finger as she sauntered up the iconic staircase. Dynevor made sure photographers captured her newest sparkler by posing with her left hand front and center — which allowed the oval bezel-set engagement ring to grab all the worthy attention.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

While personal details about Dynevor’s exact rock are unknown, Jillian Sassone, the founder of San Diego-based jewelry house, Marrow Fine says her ring appears to be a 2.5-3 carat oval-cut diamond set in a chic bezel silhouette. “We love a bezel ring because it feels modern even though it’s rooted in history (it dates back to Ancient Egypt and Rome),” Sassone tells TZR. “So despite their increasing popularity, bezels are an absolutely timeless option for any bride, especially Dynevor.” The bezel design perfectly marries Dynevor’s penchant for effortlessly chic accessories and highly-feminine gowns (see: her Victoria Beckham ensemble). In regards to the oval cut, Sassone points out that given the celebrity approval, it comes as no surprise that Dynevor opted for this classic style. “We've seen oval diamonds become a favorite among celebrities — Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more have all proved the versatility of an elongated oval ring.”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

While we can only imagine which high-profile designer will dress Dynevor for her wedding day, her eye-catching engagement ring will certainly tide us over on the sartorial front until then. If you, like Dynevor, would also say yes to an elongated oval-cut bezel style (who wouldn’t?), shop similar styles in the curated edit below.