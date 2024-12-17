Cardi B has never been someone to blindly follow a trend. Instead, she’s proven herself to be someone who marches to the beat of her own drum — and that includes the way she wears her hair. While so many other celebs are sporting freshly chopped bobs, Cardi’s styles just get longer and longer. The same goes for her hair color. In winter, there tends to be a wave of stars who opt for deeper, cozier hues (see: Khloé Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney). Instead, it looks like the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be welcoming the holidays with a much icier shade. For a nightclub appearance in Miami on Dec. 13th, Cardi debuted knee-grazing, platinum blonde hair that made for quite the dramatic transformation — the kind you’ve come to expect from her.

Just last week, the Grammy winner switched up her hair from black and wavy to a pin straight, “rich girl brunette” style that fell to her waist. She kept the trendy winter hair color while attending the SKIMS storefront opening party on Dec. 12th, this time arranged into one of her go-tos, a ‘90s-inspired updo. Only one day later she made the change to her current white-blonde hue (think Elsa in Frozen) plus another few feet of length.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For her E11even appearance, Cardi’s newly blonde hair was styled smooth, straight, and oh-so silky, and the new shade was a perfect complement to her sheer white bodysuit and pencil skirt. And while the “Bongos” rapper often switches up her hair color (and style, and length) as quickly as just 24 hours, it seems like she might hang onto her snow princess shade a little longer. On Monday she shared a series of photos to Instagram still rocking the new hue, this time with a deep side part.

That said, don’t be surprised if she has an entirely different look by Christmas. After all, this is the same woman who went from coppery waves to a jet-black pixie in less time than many women wait for a wash day. Two holidays ago she went totally on-theme with bright red hair, so you just never know how she might switch things up to match the mood. That said, the icy blonde is super seasonal, so hopefully it sticks around long enough to style a few more party-ready ways and give us all some much needed inspiration.