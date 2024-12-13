Even With A Broken Foot, Kim Kardashian Still Served A Full Look At Her SKIMS Store Launch

If you’re a longtime fan of the Kardashians, you know the famous family never lets anything stop their success — even an injury. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian broke her foot, and instead of taking it easy, the multi-hyphenate maintained her busy schedule, including an appearance at her NYC SKIMS store opening. On Dec. 12 — two days after SKIMS’ collaboration with The North Face went viral — the label’s flagship store opened on Fifth Ave. in New York City. To no one’s surprise, Kardashian attended the star-studded launch party with a knee scooter in tow.

Dressed in a body-hugging cream set, the SKIMS founder styled her sky-high heels as she schmoozed (and scootered) with celebrity guests like Cardi B, Paris Hilton, and Ciara.

Six months after the first permanent SKIMS location opened in Georgetown, the buzzy brand brought its luxe loungewear to Midtown. Right on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street, the three-story flagship features more than 6,500 square feet of Kardashian-approved designs, including the new collabs with Dolce & Gabbana and The North Face.

After cutting the ribbon, Kardashian posed for photographers outside the largest SKIMS store to date. The A-lister looked posh in a monochromatic leather two-piece from Chrome Hearts, complete with a strapless zip-up bustier and complementary straight-leg trousers. Rather than a full cast à la Victoria Beckham (IYKYK), Kardashian wore clear PVC heels — one of her favorite footwear options on and off the red carpet. Later on, she changed into cozy UGG boots.

Aside from a micro-mini handbag in a warm-toned ivory shade, she went without accessories.

Thanks to her mobility scooter, the host was as active as ever at the SKIMS soirée. Throughout the evening, she posed for numerous close-ups, including a pic with Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Paris Hilton, Ice Spice, and La La Anthony.

Like Kardashian, everyone clearly understood the assignment, wearing an arrangement of SKIMS-inspired neutrals, animal prints, and sleek leather.

Now that the NYC flagship is up and running, it’s only a matter of time before other permanent locations begin popping up. Keep an eye on Kardashian’s Instagram for clues about SKIMS’ next home.