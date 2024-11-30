In the world of whale tail thongs and nipple bras, a celebrity look requires a certain je ne sais quoi in order to turn heads. A moment that’s guaranteed to cause a stir? Sheer pieces. Whether it’s an occasional peek-a-boo cutout or an entirely see-through gown, these numbers from your favorite fashion muses always rank high on best-dressed lists. And this year’s sartorial circuit was full of unforgettable sheer style. From award season to the Venice Film Festival and every star-studded soirée in between, the designs got more and more transparent as the year went on, thanks to the likes of Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, and Halle Berry (to name a few).

The staying power of sheer proved itself at numerous A-list affairs this year, starting with the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February. Inside the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat both went viral for their translucent dresses. Cyrus, for one, secured her first Grammy in a custom Maison Margiela dress inspired by John Galliano’s Fall 1996 collection. Her metallic gold mini featured geometric cutouts from top to bottom. Then there was Doja Cat, who cranked the sultry aura up a notch with an ultra-low-cut corseted gown by Turkish-British designer, Dilara Findikoglu. A month later, the sheer streak continued at the Academy Awards. At the ceremony’s iconic Vanity Fair after-party, Vanessa Hudgens used a sheer Alberta Ferreti Resort 2024 to confirm her pregnancy. Shortly after Hudgens’ announcement, Anitta arrived in a chainmail Fendi dress, complete with an exposed thong. And even with the Met Gala’s prestige, transparent gowns reigned supreme on the renowned red carpet. Some fan-favorites include Greta Lee’s sculptural Loewe, Emily Ratajkowski’s archival Versace, and Elle Fanning’s crystalized Balmain.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the celebrity set’s best sheer moments of 2024. And stay tuned for how the motif evolves in 2025.

Miley Cyrus

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before taking home her first Grammy, Cyrus posed for photographers in a metallic gold mini dress inspired by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Fall 1996. Given the dress’ shimmery finish, the multi-hyphenate opted out of any jewelry and only accessorized with ankle-strap pumps from Christian Louboutin’s collaboration with Maison Margiela.

Doja Cat

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Grammy winner’s fans still aren’t over this completely see-through strapless gown from Turkish-British designer, Dilara Findikoglu. Doja’s bodice showcased visible corset boning while her skirt flowed behind her as she walked.

Beyoncé

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Beyoncé tapped into her saucy side in a lacy all-black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She maintained her cowboy-cool aesthetic with a matching cowboy hat.

Vanessa Hudgens

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The new mom confirmed her pregnancy in the most legendary way: at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Hudgens’ growing baby bump was cradled by a partially see-through off-the-shoulder gown courtesy of Alberta Ferretti Resort 2024.

Anitta

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

At the same Vanity Fair bash, Anitta brought her fashion A-game in a chainmail sleeveless dress from Fendi. The floor-length number was entirely see-through and peeked her G-string thong.

Greta Lee

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

The global brand ambassador of LOEWE sourced Jonathan Anderson’s label for this sculptural white gown, adorned with a unique neckline and 3-D floral embellishments.

Emily Ratajkowski

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a sheer moment, Ratajkowski was a vision in a 23-year-old archival Versace gown covered in rhinestone and pearl decorations.

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment

Fanning embodied her Maleficent character, Sleeping Beauty in a glass-like mermaid gown from Balmain. Her off-the-shoulder neckline was embellished with two life-size birds on either side.

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

If you kept tabs on this summer’s style circuit, you know Hadid’s stint at the Cannes Film Festival delivered one luxe look after another. Before attending The Apprentice premiere, the supermodel stunned in a taupe midi dress from Saint Laurent Fall 2024. The halter-neck and hem of her dress were translucent, while the center was delicately ruched.

Sarah Jessica Parker

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That is packed with notable ensembles — this sheer dress and coat from Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2024 being one of them. As seen on the runway last year, entire set is made from nude mesh, which peeps pastel roses inside the skirt pleats and sleeves of the coat.

Dakota Johnson

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

Johnson is one of Gucci’s most hardcore enthusiasts. She proved this when she got her hands on a sheer navy blue dress from the label’s Fall 2024 line — plus, matching lingerie.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One month after Bieber confirmed her pregnancy, she was spotted out in NYC with her husband. All eyes were on the it girl in a lacy sheer bodysuit from Alessandra Rich underneath an oversized leather trench coat. She accessorized with a black Ferragamo top-handle bag, slingback Saint Laurent pumps, and statement earrings from celeb-approved jeweler, Heaven Mayhem.

Halle Berry

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Throughout her decades-long career, Berry has always embraced spicy silhouettes, cuts, and most important of all, fabric. At the L.A. premiere of her Netflix action film, The Union, Berry arrived in a mesh midi skirt and bodysuit combo from Italian luxury label, La Perla.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’ press tour for Twisters took the fashion world by storm (pun intended). One of her most memorable looks was this boho-chic Chloé two-piece in dusty blue. She paired the high-neck blouse and coordinating flowy skirt with leather over-the-knee boots also from Chloé.

Sienna Miller

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Channeling her brand ambassador role at Chloé, the star attended the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in a lacy little white dress and a now-iconic monogrammed belt both from — you guessed it — Chloé.

Zoë Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Kravitz will never say no to a free-the-nip moment — especially at a fashion week fête. Inside the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 show, Kravitz stole the show in a lacy long-sleeve micro-mini dress from the maison, of course. She matched her peek-a-boo undies to her slingback pumps, also from Saint Laurent.

Kate Moss

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October, Moss greeted the live audience in a lacy lingerie set, the complementary sheer robe, and feathered wings, duh.

Kim Kardashian

To celebrate her 44th birthday, the mogul went full Kardashian mode in a naked maxi dress from Diesel. The opalescent sheen gave the nude nylon and elastane blend a wet-look appearance — one of her favorite sultry accents on and off the red carpet.