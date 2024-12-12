Cardi B is rarely one to play it safe. This isn’t just true for her unapologetic approach to music, but to her beauty look as well. Looking back at past red carpets, award shows, and other fashion-forward events, it’s clear that switching up her hair is one of the rappers favorite forms of creative expression. She’s gone from red Botticelli-eqsue waves to an angled pixie in a 24-hour period and some of her most memorable looks include platinum bobs, pearled buns, and ‘90s prom updos. You’d almost expect a straight-and-brunette style to be a bit too basic for the Grammy winning artist, but of course, Cardi’s new waist-length brown hair is anything but.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Cardi posted her latest look to Instagram with the caption, “Do this and beat me!” In the series of photos, the always-confident rapper was dressed in a camel-colored mini dress accessorized with layers of gold jewelry and her crocodile Birkin bag.

Her newly elongated hair was a perfect pairing with her expensive head-to-toe aesthetic. Fans and followers of Cardi’s glam probably already guessed this, but the new style came courtesy of her go-to wig whisperer Tokyo Stylez, who’s been the force behind most of her most iconic hair moments.

The super sleek, pin-straight, center-parted hairstyle comes just a day after Cardi posted a video of herself making a holiday cocktail with her line of vodka-infused whipped cream. In the clip, she’s sporting wavy black hair that’s quite a bit shorter than the waist-length look she posted on Instagram. The color is also dramatically different. Her warm brunette hue is one of the season’s coziest (and most on-trend) shades, making it a fitting change as the winter weather takes hold.

The hue falls firmly into the category of “rich girl brunette,” which began as a major color trend a few years ago and has been spotted on celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Ava Phillippe, and Khloé Kardashian. But the “Enough” rapper’s addition (pun intended) of hip-grazing length adds that extra edge to her look and makes this hairstyle quintessentially Cardi.