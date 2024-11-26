It’s officially that time of year when brighter blondes get a craving to head over to the dark side — with their hair, that is. Something about the colder whether calls for a cozier color, and in many cases that translates to a hue that’s deeper, richer, and full of dimension. Celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez got an early start to the season and you can expect more golden girls to follow suit soon — especially now that Sydney Sweeney has added her name to the list of stars who have welcomed sweater weather by going a few shades darker. The Anyone But You actor just debuted one of the biggest winter hair color trends, a dark blonde that balances warm and cool tones for a richness that’s oh-so luxurious.

Dubbed “dark suede blonde” by celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Trend Ambassador, Jacob Schwartz, the taupe-y hue is the perfect gateway for golden blondes to go a little deeper. Much like its name, the color has a subtle texture and dimension that makes it appear so touchable — which is why it’s perfect choice for cozy season. “It’s not dramatic, it’s quiet, but it’s there,” he says in a statement of the low maintenance color.

Schwartz, who personally switched up Sweeney’s shade, shared the lush results on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 24th — and the timing of this subtle shift appears to be very intentional. The Euphoria star just wrapped filming on her upcoming Christy Martin biopic (which she gushed about in a lengthy post). To play the celebrated American boxer, not only did she take on intense fitness training to “kick some serious ass” (her words), but she also got to sport Martin’s infamous ‘80s brunette mullet for the role. That said, her trip to the salon could very likely be one way she’s returning to herself after such a transformational experience — and get a little glam back in her life.

For the full hair makeover, Schwartz collaborated with Priscilla Valles, who added extensions for length, as well as Glen Oropeza who styled the new bronde shade into smooth, shiny waves. “We have returned,” Oropeza captioned his own post of Sweeney’s refreshed look.

Want to try a similar shade for yourself? According to Schwartz, there are a few key elements you don’t want to skip. In addition to featuring face framing highlights, the full Sweeney effect includes lowlights for more depth as well as darker roots, which adds to the low maintenance appeal of this hot winter hair color.