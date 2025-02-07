Last year the flippy bob emerged the hottest hairstyle for celebrities, with Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and many more all hopping on the bandwagon. And while the initial trend was pulled straight out of the ‘90s, A-listers soon proved there was more than one way to wear it. For example, there’s the sleek wet look or more big and bouncy — and now Gigi Hadid put her own Old Hollywood-inspired spin on the style with a sculpted bob that seamlessly merges the 1950s with 2025.

Hadid first chopped off her hair to a chin-length bob last March, and since then has been one of the biggest supporters of wearing the short cut in a flipped fashion, which she’s done everywhere from Vogue World to the the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. One year later she’s still rocking the nostalgic style, but in the recent campaign for her knitwear brand Guest in Residence’s Spring 2025 collection, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos transformed it in a way that feels more Doris Day than Fran Fine.

Giannetos’ take on the “F.O.B.”, as her referred to the flipped bob in an Instagram caption, includes a notably sculpted front section that has volume at the root (in comparison to most of the ‘90s flippy bobs) and swoops around the ears to beautifully frame Hadid’s face. These soft waves are reminiscent of Old Hollywood styles from the ‘50s, including those worn by fellow bob owner Grace Kelly.

The sculpted and flipped bob was the perfect hairstyle for Hadid to pair with pieces from the new collection, like bell-sleeved sweater dresses, striped polos, and pointelle cardigans in springy colors like mint green and Robin’s egg blue. The combo works so well because the hair is a little preppy and polished but still youthful and modern, especially thanks to the edition of fresh-faced makeup by Carolina Gonzalez (think flushed cheeks and glossy lips).

The lesson here? If you’ve been avoiding the flippy bob because it feels too stuck in the ‘90s or has limited options for styling, Hadid’s look proves otherwise. So don’t be afraid to go for the chop — especially since the bob doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in 2025.