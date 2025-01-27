The beauty of the bob haircut is that there are endless ways to wear it, from big and bouncy to flipped and tucked. And thanks to that kind of variation, it seems like 2024’s biggest celebrity hair trend will be sticking around through the new year — but perhaps with a few fresh takes. One such version worth copying ASAP? Gabrielle Union’s angled bob from Schiaparelli’s latest fashion show.

The Riff Raff star is known for changing up her hairstyles on a dime, with some kind of braided configuration one day and her natural curls the next. And it’s exactly this kind of experimentation that makes her one to watch at fashion events like Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025, where famous faces like Carla Bruni, Pamela Anderson, and Anya Taylor-Joy have flocked to watch in awe as painstakingly made garments parade down the runways. For Schiaparelli’s show specifically, Union joined celebs guests including Regina King and Lynda Carter to marvel at Creative Director Daniel Roseberry’s newest creations, and she met the occasion with a head-to-toe look that embodied the structural, sculptural style with which the fashion house has now become synonymous — right down to her hair.

Union, who was dressed in a black sheer paneled off-the-shoulder dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, donned a freshly chopped bob that was cropped close to the nape of her neck in the back, and fell in chin-skimming layers in the front to create a dramatic line that’s so different from more blunt bobs. Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims and complemented with radiant makeup and ultra glossy skin by makeup artist Ngozi Edeme, who shared a few angles of the Cheaper by the Dozen star’s new cut via Instagram on Jan. 27th.

Although it feels so fresh, this actually isn’t the first time Union has rocked an angled bob. In fact, she sported a similar style back in 2018 with the addition of side swept bangs. And she’s not alone. Fellow A-listers like Selena Gomez, Victoria Beckham, and Kelly Rowland (also styled by Sims) have all cosigned angled bobs in the past, thanks to its ability to bring a little extra edge to its wearer. The look also happens to have an inherent French feeling, which is perfectly suited to Union’s current Parisian setting — though we can only hope she brings this chic, modern, and effortless hair back stateside.