All hail Queen Bey. Since kicking off her much-anticipated Renaissance Tour in mid-May, the singer’s buzzy global concerts have turned into a social media spectacle, and we’re guessing 11-year-old Blue Ivy’s stellar on-stage guest appearances had a little something to do with that. Not to mention, the venues have been crawling with celebrities (hi, Kylie Jenner and Serena Williams). Naturally, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour outfits for her Europe shows are garnering lots of attention on the internet, too.

The Grammy-winning singer has been churning out a bevy of ultra-glamorous looks since stepping on stage last month. And if you’ve been following along for the sartorial ride, you likely noticed Bey decided to rewear some of her Stockholm pieces in London this past weekend. Outfits that good certainly deserve another moment in the spotlight, which includes her shimmery gold custom catsuit from Loewe, a custom Mugler bee outfit, and a silver Courrèges bodysuit. However, a few new additions to her European wardrobe include a cherry-red Off-White ensemble and a custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood corset mini dress. She, indeed, came to slay.

Are you ready to see Beyoncé’s statement-making concert looks in London? If yes, keep scrolling and prepare to be blown away. And should you want to dress like Queen Bey IRL (I mean, same), you can also shop similar styles from her performances.

Coperni

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Coperni has been a go-to for Beyoncé over the course of her Renaissance Tour thus far, and this look really knocked it out of the park. The dazzling custom outfit, created by the label’s designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, was breathtaking, to put it lightly.

Off-White

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Bey hit the stage in London donning a fiery red getup by Off-White, which casually boasted 40,000 red crystals. It’s giving Rihanna at the Super Bowl, no?

Vivienne Westwood

Beyonce.com

Here, the “Break My Soul” signer wore a black latex mini corset dress with spiral sleeves designed by the late designer Vivienne Westwood’s husband, Andreas Kronthaler.

Roksanda

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé went with an electric blue Roksanda gown at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alexander McQueen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The artist has worn a few Alexander McQueen looks throughout her tour, including this custom embroidered dress with matching gloves and boots. We have her stylist, Shiona Turini, to thank for that.