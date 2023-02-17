On Feb. 16, Dame Vivienne Westwood’s family and friends all came together at the Southwark Cathedral in London for her memorial service. (The legendary fashion designer died at 81 on Dec. 29, 2022.) Celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss attended the service, which Vogue noted was 90-minutes long complete with performances from Arnfield Brass, a band located near the designer’s native Tintwistle, Derbyshire.

Beckham wore an ankle-length, body-hugging black number. Meanwhile, Moss, in a floral dress, arrived with her 20-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss. Other stars at the ceremony included style chameleon Alexa Chung, actor Elle Fanning, and British model Georgia May Jagger. Fashion community icons like Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs also arrived to pay their respects. Earlier this month, on Feb. 2, the latter honored Westwood at his Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, titled “Heroes,” in New York City. The show notes included a quote from Westwood that read: “Fashion is life-enhancing, and I think it’s a lovely, generous thing to do for other people.”

Adding to the intimacy and closeness of the remembrance, during the ceremony Westwood’s husband Andreas Kronthaler also shared heartfelt stories about the couple’s time together. In a touching moment, Kronthaler recounted one of their dates from early on in their relationship — it was 1988 to be exact. “She looked a sensation. She wore a chocolate brown stretch-velvet catsuit. A scarf draped around her hip. Her rocking-horse shoes. A leopard fake fur in pink. And her curls, in orange,” he said, according to Vogue.

Indeed, Westwood always had sensational style. Known for pioneering punk rock fashion, the designer kicked off her admired career in the 1970s, opening a 430 Kings Road London boutique, fittingly named Let It Rock, with her then-lover and design partner Malcolm McLaren. The store, which underwent many name changes through the years, sold rubber dresses, spike stilettos, and nipple clamps.

In the ‘80s, Westwood parted ways from her business partner McLaren, paving her own way in the fashion world. The designer’s Spring/Summer 1985 collection was a pivotal moment in her career; as it debuted the mini-crini, a combination of the tutu and Victorian crinoline. Later in Westwood’s historic career, the designer created two menswear and three women’s wear collections annually amongst other ventures.

Scroll ahead to see all the celebrities who paid their respects to Westwood.

