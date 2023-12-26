In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Jessica Fields is testing Makeup By Mario’s SuperSatin Lipstick.

I can remember my very first lipstick like it was yesterday. It was a creamy bullet from Revlon’s Super Lustrous line in a vampy wine shade. I’d purchased it to be the daring pop to my seasonal fall looks during my freshmen year in college. Upon seeing it at my local Target, I was instantly drawn to the buttery texture, deep pigment, and satin-like finish. Each time I unrolled the tube and glided the color onto my lips, I felt a surge of confidence, like I was adulting with each application. So when news came of Makeup By Mario’s SuperSatin Lipstick, I was eager to revisit the throwback shiny finish and channel my inner college girl.

For context, in recent years, when it comes to going-out looks, I’ve normally gravitated toward ultra-matte lipsticks that defined my lips and gave me a striking pout. I’ve loved the “in your face” effect a shine-less ruby red or earthy brown shade can offer. But that super polished and slightly glistening lip from yesteryear has always held a place in my heart and memory. Though I hadn’t worn the look in a long time, my recent obsession with lip glosses had me ready to transition to a lipstick with a glossier finish. As a fan of the celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s eponymous brand, I was eager to test these new tubes with high hopes of recreating that first-love feeling I felt over a decade ago.

Ahead, my honest thoughts on Makeup By Mario’s SuperSatin Lipstick. Keep reading to see if the collection lived up to its claims as well as my sentimental memories.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

Size: 0.12 oz / 3.5 g

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: Creating a long-lasting lip look with loads of color and a subtle shine.

What We Like: Easily glides on the lips; buildable color; lasts for hours

What We Don’t Like: Some of the nudes are too fair for darker complexions

Rating: 4/5

The Formula

Dedivanovic is known for creating pro-quality makeup in soft and subtle neutral shades. From his Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palettes to his creamy Ultra Suede Lip Liners, he makes it easy to create glam looks for the everyday. The SuperSatin Lipstick collection introduces a new silky finish with a bolder range of colors than we’ve seen from the brand. Formula-wise, these bullets have a creamy, lightweight consistency and are designed to offer a hefty shot of color in just one swipe.

During a small gathering to preview the SuperSatin Lipstick collection, Dedivanovic gave some background on the new launch, which was inspired by his native city of New York. Unlike his other lip products (which are named after members of the Makeup By Mario team), each of the 18 shades are named after NYC neighborhoods that hold special, personal significance. For example, the (917) shade — a warm pink meant to mimic a natural flush — is named after the city’s iconic area code. While Bronx Baby, a softer muted rose, is named after the borough he grew up in. Then there’s the peachy Flatiron shade, named after the Sephora location where his career in beauty first began.

My Typical Makeup Routine

Lately, I’ve been embracing a pared-down makeup look, using only a handful of complexion products. I start by applying a primer, either Tatcha’s Silk Canvas or ELF’s Liquid Poreless Putty to blur my skin. Next, I add a buildable foundation and use a brush to lightly buff it in. There are a few in my rotation, but currently, I’m loving Glossier’s Stretch Fluid Foundation. For this no-makeup makeup look, I use Tower 28’s Swipe Serum Concealer, a few swipes of Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Glow Fusion Powder around my temples, and dabs of Epic Light’s Cheek + Lip Blush.

In keeping with the low-maintenance feel, I’ve been opting for an even simpler eye and lip look these days. Instead of mascara (which can take a while because of how particular I am), I’ve been opting for DIY lash extensions. If I’m in a hurry, I’ll grab a press-on pair from I Envy and apply four individuals per lid. As for my lips, I usually lightly line them with a brown lip liner and grab a colored lipgloss before heading out the door. I tend to stick to formulas that have a decent amount of color and aren’t too sticky. Currently, I’ve been rotating between Milk’s Odyssey Lip Oils, Pat McGrath’s Lust lip glosses, and a handful of NYX Butter Glosses.

My Experience & Results

Each SuperSatin Lipstick bullet comes housed in a matte casing that dons the Makeup By Mario logo. The tubes are simple yet sleek and feature a magnetic closure — a plus, as I frequently find uncapped lippies in my filled-to-the-max tote bags.

I was equally enticed by the shades offered. The complete set of 18 ranges from dark plum to a spectrum of reds and light pinks. And no Makeup By Mario lip collection would be complete without the artist’s signature nudes. The SuperSatin line includes mauve and flesh tones and a rich chocolate brown. While they all looked tempting, I was drawn to a specific few, such as the aforementioned (917) and Bronx Baby, as well as Downtown Girl and Dumbo.

Over the span of a week, I tested several shades but found the earthy brown, rosy pink, and wine colors to be my favorite. Dumbo had soft blush tones that enhanced my natural lips, while Central Park and Downtown Girl reminded me of the raisin-colored hues I used to wear in my early twenties. Bronx Baby (pink) and Tribeca (bright red) were two of my unexpected favorites. Though I loved the names, I was skeptical about how they would each look on my skin tone. But both resulted in a pop of color that accented the shape of lips.

Wearing the shade "Dumbo"
Wearing the shade "Central Park"
Wearing the shade "Tribeca"

I applied each shade straight from the tube to my lips, blotted after one swipe, and then used the tip of the bullet to fill in any sparse areas. For the red, brown, and deep plum colors, I decided to use a complementing lip liner to ensure I didn’t make a mess. But to my surprise, I hardly needed to do that. Each color went on smoothly and didn’t slip or slide out of place as I applied. They also felt extremely lightweight on my lips. Almost as if I had on nothing more than a balm. The color payoff was also a big win. Though I didn’t need more than one swipe per lip, I added a second layer after blotting to intensify the look.

I made a point not to touch up to test how long the color would last. To my surprise, the color stayed intact for most of the day, sustaining long after my coffee and lunch. I wore Bronx Baby to a holiday gathering and was worried the light color would fade throughout the night. But after cocktails and dinner, I was happy to see my pink pout was still in good shape.

Wearing the shade "Downtown Girl"
Wearing the shade "Bronx Baby"

Is Makeup By Mario’s SuperSatin Lipstick Worth It?

For just under $30, the Makeup By Mario SuperSatin Lipsticks offer intense, long-lasting pigmentation and are super easy to apply. If you’re looking for a bullet with all of those elements, you probably won’t find a better deal. Like many of the artist’s other products, these lippies have a professional quality that work just as well for the average person as they do on set. It also delivers on the subtle soft sheen finish and has a luxe feel.

The lightest options, South Shore, Flat Iron, and Midtown, were a bit pale for my complexion. However, they can be useful for creating contoured looks. I’d add a swipe of the chocolate hue (Central Park) on the outer parts of my lips and use one of the lighter colors in the center to make a blend. The bottom line? You can’t really go wrong with any of the lipsticks in this collection. From the range of highly pigmented colors to the barely there feel, they’re certainly worth stocking up on.