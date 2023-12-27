The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, has likely heard that age-old expression more times than she can even keep track of. But, rightfully so: The teen is undeniably her mother’s mini-me, especially when they dress alike. In the past, the adorable duo has wowed fans with twinning green Hunter rain boots, black hair ribbons, and, well, we all saw Martin try on her mom’s iconic Alexander McQueen gown from the 74th Academy Awards in ‘02. And for Christmas this year, Paltrow and Martin, whose father is musician Chris Martin, posted a cute selfie in matching black pajamas (it’s almost hard to tell them apart).

“California Christmas,” Paltrow captioned the post, which showed two snaps from their celebrations at home. The first image is of a selfie taken by the Goop founder, which shows her 17-year-old son, Moses Martin, walking on the beach in the background. Paltrow kept warm near the water in a fuzzy white jacket. Then, in the second up-close photo, you’ll see Martin looks like the actor-turned-wellness entrepreneur’s twin. The two donned coordinating black long-sleeve PJs and fun, festive hats — Paltrow donned a classic Santa Claus style, while Martin rocked goofy reindeer ears. Christmas outfits done right.

Before their Christmas day festivities in Los Angeles, the family spent the weekend on a holiday getaway in Mexico, where Paltrow shared another side-by-side pic with her daughter. The pair got a photo together at the beach during sunset (talk about perfect timing). Paltrow wore an itty-bitty white set, which included a bandeau bra top and pleated shorts. Martin also went with a neutral look, opting for a breezy black maxi dress.

Follow the duo’s lead and match with your mom, sister, aunt, best friend — we’ll leave that up to you. Below, shop matching black sleepwear to pull off the coordinating look.