From Cowboy Carter’s recent Album of the Year win to the ongoing fascination with dude ranches and line dancing, there’s never been a better time to join the horse girl craze. As it pertains to your wardrobe, there are a few key pieces that solidify a well-rounded Americana wardrobe: a tall, flat-brim hat, cowboy boots, and the subject of today’s style exploration: the western shirt.

The identifying marks of the classic top typically include a stylized yoke on the front and back, snap buttons, embroidery, and hard-wearing materials, such as denim. Of course, variations are where things can get even more fun. “I’ve always loved the traditional details of a western shirt, but instead of a literal straight fit we made ours a bit easier — a dropped shoulder, looser fit, and a goes-with-anything shade of blue,” Somsack Sikhounmuong Creative Director Alex Mill says of the brand’s take on its “Santa Fe" top.

The beauty of this type of shirt — versus other cowboy separates — lies in its subtly. “Living in NYC and all that entails, a western shirt is just a bit more practical,” Sikhounmuong says. “Imagine running around the city all day long in your cowboy boots and then jumping into a crowded subway car with a 10 gallon hat — hard pass.” But with a western shirt, you can maneuver about your day with ease. “[It’s] is so wearable, and not too kitschy. It's subtle, chic, and allows you to lean in or out of western styling, depending on the occasion,” says Still Here Co-Founder Sonia Mosseri, whose Western Shirt has been a brand staple for several seasons “It's a SH girl favorite. The blanket stitching is inspired by the American West.”

(+) Johanna Oritz Resort 2025 Courtesy of Johanna Oritz (+) Molly Goddard F/W 2024 Courtesy of Molly Goddard (+) Bode S/S 2025 Courtesy of Bode INFO 1/3

Other brands, from runway designers to boutique labels, have embraced the call of the wild west in recent collections (Bode, Molly Goddard, and Johanna Ortiz to name a few). Alexa Chung’s recent and highly-anticipated collaboration with Madewell even featured a satin Americana button-down with contrasting shoulder yokes, flap pockets, and cuffs. The common thread throughout all of these styles? The innate versatility. “I love swapping your go to white shirt with a denim western shirt as it’s a bit more interesting, a bit more casual, and a lot more cooler,” Sikhounmuong says (adding that it’s all the more so when paired with jeans or cutoff shorts). It can even be worn as a shacket layered over tops, Mosseri suggests. “I also love to style it buttoned all the way up for a classic, tomboy look or unbuttoned one more than usual for a deeper V on a night out,” she adds.

No matter your approach, the western shirt is an integral component to any cowboy-inspired wardrobe. Ahead, a few ways to style the iconic piece for the months ahead.

Head West

Merge the cowboy and prairie girl aesthetics by pairing a western shirt with a floaty white skirt. Ground the two pieces with refined accessories, like an earth-toned shoulder bag and fisherman sandals.

Cowboy Contrasts

Contrast your shirt with party-ready separates, like a low-slung mini skirt and square-toe heels. The look feels dynamic, fresh, and fun. Plus, it downplays the cowboy aesthetic while still weaving in some western detail.

Hold Your Horses

When searching for your perfect shirt, be open to creative options that stray from the expected — like this horse-detailed style from Herbs For Relaxation, which is not only an excellent piece for a cowboy-inspired wardrobe, but also a bonafide conversation starter.

Born to Ride

Let your western shirt do the talking by teaming it with a simple pair of black shorts (knit or spandex) and accessorizing with tall flat boots. The look feels equestrian without teetering into costume territory. (Finish with modern sunglasses and silver jewelry for a touch of cool.)