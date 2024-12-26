Ever since Beyoncé released Act II: Cowboy Carter early this year, fans have been waiting quite impatiently for visuals to accompany the album’s country-pop tracks to no avail. Until now, that is. Of course we’ve gotten glimpses of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer in rodeo-inspired attire off and on since the record’s announcement, but since there have been no live performances, a lot has been left to the imagination. That’s why is it was such an ordeal last month when Bey shared the news that she would be performing the Texans versus Ravens halftime show on Christmas Day. As expected, the iconic artist took to the stage in an ensemble that not only honored the spirit of her Album of the Year-nominated record, but also her Texas roots.

From the moment Beyoncé began her performance at NRG Stadium, it was a non-stop, 12-minute-long Cowboy Carter extravaganza — which of course included her head-to-toe look. As a nod to her album cover, the “16 Carriages” singer entered the arena on a white horse dressed in a statement coat, custom made by Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli. The feathered, floor-length couture piece was accessorized with a wide-brimmed white croc hat made by Texas-based brand ASN as well as diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and coordinating cowboy boots, all styled by Shiona Turini.

As the performance continued, Beyoncé’s country garb transformed into a more dance-friendly bodysuit and chaps set — both delicately detailed with silver embellishments — which she wore throughout songs like “Spaghettii” and “Levii’s Jeans” joined by guest artists Shaboozey and Post Malone. Another major cameo? Blue Ivy, who created yet another memorable mother-daughter moment (the two recently appeared together at the Los Angeles Mufasa premiere) dancing alongside her superstar mom in a custom Frolov corset and fringe-accented pants.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The modern country look is seemingly just a taste of what fans could expect from a Cowboy Carter tour. But you might want to wait before ordering your own white Stetson hat and sparkling chaps, because nothing has been announced just yet. However, Netflix will start streaming the Christmas halftime show later this week, so you’ll be able to re-live what many are calling “Beyoncé Bowl” as often as you like until more visuals are released.