Ever since Burberry first opened its doors in 1856, the British brand has dominated the outerwear space, specifically with its iconic trench coat. The staple was invented in 1879, complete with checkered lining, epaulettes, and gabardine, a water-resistant fabric. And now, over 100 years later, Burberry’s Spring 2025 campaign proves the coat has immortal style. To celebrate the “continuous reinvention of this iconic style,” the brand cast Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more British stars in a campaign titled “It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love” — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bright and early on Feb. 12, the label’s newest ad dropped online, and instantly went viral. Inspired by classic rom-coms of the 1990s and 2000s, photographer Drew Vickers captured every A-lister in heritage and new iterations of the Burberry trench coat. “Our summer 2025 campaign is a joyous celebration of our original purpose — to create clothing that protects people from the weather,” chief executive officer Josh Schulman said in an official statement. “It showcases the innovation and craftsmanship that defines Burberry as the ultimate trench and rainwear destination.”

The luxe “love story” (as creative director Daniel Lee called it) started with film icon, Winslet in Burberry’s khaki trench. She looked straight out of The Holiday by layering the timeless topper over a white button-down and a complementary pleated maxi skirt. In the next shot, Campbell posed in a car, seated next to a Burberry knight in shining armor. The supermodel opted for a satin baby blue version of Winslet’s coat, tied around her waist. Contrary to the Titanic actor, Campbell embraced her sultry side in a transparent black skirt, also from Burberry, of course.

The trench trend continued with Turner-Smith, who donned head-to-toe Burberry in the middle of a rain storm. The Acolyte star protected her sequined pink mini dress with an oversized green jacket. In the next photo, Burberry closed in on Sex Education actor, Aimee Lou Wood. The 30-year-old sat on a park bench in a springy ensemble, starting with a cropped trench coat. From there, Wood made a case for elongated shorts with a knee-length pair and a coordinating button-down. Burberry clogs completed her campaign co-ord.

But wait — that’s not all. In addition to the stellar close-ups, Burberry also released a series of seven short films, starring Winslet, Turner-Smith, Wood, and Campbell (to name a few stars). The main commercial follows the star-studded cast around London landmarks, dressed in — you guessed it — only Burberry. Narrated by Winslet, the now-viral clip takes place on Valentine’s Day. “In a quintessentially British moment where the heavens open on a sunny day and the rain becomes an unexpected protagonist, each story reflects the unpredictable beauty of both the weather and love itself,” the brand shared in a press statement. “Anchoring it all is the Burberry trench — a symbol of innovation and heritage that grounds these fleeting encounters.”

To no surprise, the campaign stole the internet’s heart. “Burberry nailed the right nostalgic moments with this ad. And just like that the old Burberry is back,” said one longtime fan on Instagram. “There’s no place like England and this ad is a perfect representation of how many of us feel about the dreaded weather. The story-telling of the connection to love was just perfect,” said another commenter. All this to say? Fingers’ crossed this era of Burberry continues at its London Fashion Week show on Feb. 24.