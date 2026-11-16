From onstage costumes to front-row looks, there’s an infinite well of styling inspiration to draw from Beyoncé’s repertoire. One unexpected wardrobe staple we’ve been watching (but familiar territory if you’re in the Beyhive) is the blazer, which, in her wardrobe, comes with a pretty loose job description.

A true businesswoman in every sense, Beyoncé seems to have an endless appetite for tailoring. A blazer can be the dress, as it was with the black Thom Browne gown she wore to the London premiere of her Renaissance concert film. It can pull together a look that already has a lot going on, as her crystal-covered Gaurav Gupta jacket did with thigh-high boots and a cowboy hat when sitting front row at Luar. And sometimes, as with the pink sequined Dolce & Gabbana blazer she unbuttoned at the 2011 VMAs to reveal her pregnancy, it gets a supporting role in the performance itself.

Perhaps the blazer — whether sparkling, cinched, or in an oversized iteration — is the perfect embodiment of the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer’s enigmatic yet powerful presence. With power dressing back in the conversation and fashion still oscillating between minimalism and maximalism, there’s no shortage of inspiration in Beyoncé’s playbook.

Ahead, we revisit Beyoncé’s best blazer moments, from recent outings to archive pulls that show she’s long been the MVP of the classic silhouette.

Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Anniversary Show, July 2026

Yes, you can wear a pinstripe suit on stage. The twist comes to life in custom Giuseppe Di Morabito, which paired a black-and-metallic cinched blazer with crystal-covered capris.

Paris, June 2025

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Even in the City of Lights, Beyoncé was still in Cowboy Carter mode, topping off an oversized white suit with a matching cowboy hat outside of Fondation Louis Vuitton.

A Houston Reunion with Kelly Rowland, November 2024

Who doesn’t gush over a Destiny’s Child link-up? Ahead of a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Houston, the singer posed alongside former bandmate Rowland in a burgundy Gabriela Hearst pantsuit. We love the tonal styling, carried through from the tie to the leather gloves.

New York Fashion Week, February 2024

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In a front-row moment that’s iconic for more reasons than one, Beyoncé turned up in Bushwick for Luar in a crystal-embellished Gaurav Gupta couture blazer, encrusted thigh-high boots, and her cowboy hat.

New Year’s Eve, December 2023

Even Beyoncé has her Cher Horowitz moments. Her Clueless-worthy plaid set was the chicest way to step into 2024.

Instagram, December 2023

The “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer gave us another high-glamour take on pinstripes in an icy blue Ermanno Scervino suit, with rows of rhinestones running down the double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. Peak Renaissance era.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé London Premiere, November 2023

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Beyoncé gave the blazer dress a whole new meaning in Thom Browne couture, with a high front slit and a dramatic train made for the red carpet.

The Lion King Hollywood Premiere, July 2019

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More is more in this crystal-studded Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress with its sheer skirt. Our styling note? Even the sharpest tailoring can take a little embellishment.

The MTV Video Music Awards, August 2011

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If there’s one moment that kicked off her love affair with sequined blazers, it very well may be this one. At the end of “Love on Top” at the 2011 VMAs, she unbuttoned her pink Dolce & Gabbana blazer to reveal her pregnancy.

Super Bowl XXXVIII, February 2004

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Though over two decades ago, this fitted white jacquard blazer and matching skirt Beyoncé wore to sing the national anthem at the 2004 Super Bowl could’ve come from a collection this season. It’s a testament to how the trend cycle always catches up to her.