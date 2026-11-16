(Celebrity)
All Of The Best Looks From The 2026 Governors Awards
From Zendaya’s archival Giles Deacon pull to Tessa Thompson’s dreamy Schiaparelli gown, these are the most eye-catching looks that graced the carpet.
The Oscars are still months away, but Hollywood’s stylists are already in awards-season mode. At the 17th Annual Governors Awards on Nov. 15, they set the tone with archival finds (courtesy of Law Roach, of course) and custom gowns on some of fashion’s best-known house ambassadors — from Penélope Cruz in Chanel to Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. It made for an especially bold carpet, and half the fun of tuning in this early is seeing which ideas might stick around through March.
Tastemakers, film stars, and industry insiders gathered inside the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, where the Academy presented Honorary Oscars to actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and director Ridley Scott, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The evening, held in partnership with Rolex, also brought out some of the actors we’ll be seeing more of as awards season unfolds, including The Debut’s Julianne Moore and Obsession’s Inde Navarrette.
With the Oscars set for March 14, there’s a whole season of red carpets ahead. The Governors Awards gave us an early sense of the range that we can look forward to seeing in the events to come.
Below, see the looks we’re still thinking about from the dazzling red carpet.
Zendaya
For the first look of the Dune: Part Three press tour, Zendaya and Law Roach (a.k.a. fashion’s favorite duo) pulled a gold, fringed Giles Deacon gown from the Fall 2007 archive. Its sculpted hips did most of the talking (alongside Zendaya’s pixie cut), and Roach rounded the look with Chopard jewelry and a vintage Rolex — a styling move in line with the booming dress watches trend.
Charlize Theron
Theron was a vision in a scarlet Tom Ford Spring 2027 gown that Alex Consani modeled on the runway. Draped panels framed a red leather bra, and a matching lip made the look fully monochrome.
Emma Stone
Stone’s floor-skimming black Louis Vuitton column kept things clean from the front, and the low back and bow warranted a few spins.
Tessa Thompson
You can’t go wrong in Schiaparelli couture, and Thompson’s bias-cut lace-and-tulle gown from Fall/Winter 2026 made for a dreamy outing. The white silicone polka dots were a playful touch, right down to the rhinestone twig brooch and baroque pearl earrings.
Glenn Close
The All’s Fair actor accepted her Honorary Oscar in a custom black velvet gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.
Penélope Cruz
The Invite star was truly elegant in a draped black Chanel jersey, embroidered with flowers in a mix of materials, including crystals and organza.
Monica Barbaro
In attendance alongside beau Andrew Garfield, Barbaro wore a custom black Valentino gown with a draped neckline that revealed a glamorous glimpse of an embellished underlayer.
Julianne Moore
The Debut actor wore a pale yellow Bottega Veneta gown scattered with on-trend spots and gathered at one shoulder. Messika jewelry finished the look.
Léa Seydoux
Head-to-toe red made this off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown an Old Hollywood vision, all the way down to the Marilyn Monroe-esque bow and fishtail hem.
Gemma Chan
Chan made clear that ’90s minimalism is still in the mix, wearing a softly draped, strapless white column dress by Calvin Klein Collection.
Inde Navarette
The Obsession actor wore custom Dior in champagne gold, with soft gathers at the neckline and a defined waist.
Phoebe Bridgers
Bridgers leaned into gothic romance with vintage Alexander McQueen, pairing a sheer, ruffled lace jacket with a matching floor-length skirt.
Olivia Wilde
Wilde went for black velvet Valentino with sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline, and the gathered fabric at the bottom gave the look its dramatic finish.
Florence Pugh
Leaning fully into all the feminine frills, Pugh wore a custom blush-pink Valentino gown with sequins that cascaded down the dress.