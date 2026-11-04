Though we are, somehow, approaching 2027, many are gleaning their fashion inspiration from decades — err, centuries — past. The vintage market is booming, as are trends that evoke nostalgia, including fabrics like brocade and jacquard. If it seems like everyone has adopted these lustrous materials overnight, you’re not just imagining things. From long, fur-trimmed duster jackets to party dresses and statement-making accessories, brocade and jacquard are, without a doubt, fall and winter’s defining looks.

Blame it on the latest season of The Gilded Age and Netflix’s new miniseries East of Eden, but stylist and consultant Ana Tess believes the industry’s fascination with historical fashion is fueling the newfound interest in brocade and jacquard. Both have rich histories, though their origins are quite different: brocade dates back to ancient China’s Warring States period (475–221 BC), when the fabric was found in tombs, while jacquard takes its name from French inventor Joseph Marie Jacquard, who created the method used to weave intricate patterns in the early 19th century.

Google is seeing growing interest in both fabrics, too. Searches for “jacquard” are up 200% in 2026 compared to the same period last year (Jan. 1 to Nov. 2), according to Google data. Consumers are also looking to better understand the materials and what sets the two apart: Searches for “brocade vs. jacquard” have increased 250% in the past three months, while searches for “what is jacquard fabric” are up 180%.The Victorian-Inspired Trend Taking Over This Winter

“Volumes are going down, but corsets and certain fabrics are still around,” Tess tells TZR about the trend. While shoppers could easily source a vintage brocade piece, she points to Dries Van Noten, Tory Burch, and Kallmeyer as labels championing the look this season. It’s safe to say jackets are leading the charge, thanks in large part to fashion girls’ penchant for Conner Ives’ fur-adorned styles (everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz has stepped out in one). But don’t limit yourself to outerwear — there are plenty of other pieces to experiment with this season. A brocade or jacquard skirt, for instance, can be styled with lightweight knitwear during the day and a velvet blouse for an evening outing, according to Tess. “Same with pants; I would advise making sure you pair a lighter fabric with the piece, otherwise it would look too costume-like,” the stylist adds. If you’ve yet to snag a brocade or jacquard piece, scroll on for 10 foolproof styles to consider.

Reformation Eleanor Jacket $348 See On Reformation Reformation is another label leaning into the fabrics this season, and this jacket is a real stunner.

Free People Allister Jacquard Mini Dress $168 See On Free People Paired with a wool jacket and sheer tights, this burgundy-and-pink mini dress is ready for cold-weather outings.

Etsy Chinoiserie Shoulder Bag $83 See On Etsy Those brocade tote bags taking over your Instagram feed? Etsy has plenty to choose from.

Staud Halton Metallic Printed Jacket $650 See On Bloomingdale's Staud’s Halton jacket is all you need to pull a look together.

St. Agni Strapless Floral-Jacquard Wool And Silk-Blend Midi Dress $700 See On Net-a-Porter No need to keep searching for the perfect winter occasion dress — this St. Agni number is the answer.

Ann Taylor The Metallic Brocade Side-Zip Flare Pant $139 See On Ann Taylor Make an unexpected entrance at the office this season with these midnight blue brocade flare pants.

Zara Jacquard Frog Fastening Top $50 See On Zara Team this black jacquard top with baggy jeans and kitten heels for a night out.

Renggli x Revolve Brocade Jacket $495 See On Revolve The best part about this pastel brocade jacket is that it can be worn throughout the year.