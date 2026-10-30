Move over, lingerie dressing. As the holiday season draws near, another major trend is continuing to build momentum — and now it’s being endorsed by pop music royalty. Fringe has been popping up all over for the past year, from high-fashion runways to the collections of your favorite accessible brands. Part of the larger Fall/Winter theme of richly tactile surfaces and movement, this ‘70s staple now takes a more opulent form, and Beyoncé’s hula-inspired fringe skirt from Jay-Z’s Los Angeles concert is the ultimate example.

The Cécred founder, who also graced the cover of i-D this week, turned up to LA’s SoFi Stadium in on Oct. 23 wearing a look straight from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. As opposed to the more casual and effortless styling of the runway version, Béyonce’s tropical print top and metallic green fringe skirt was styled Ty Hunter in a way more suited to her signature high glam. Dripping in Messika jewels with animal print sling-backs, and high-volume waves, the Cowboy Carter singer proved that this signature piece can actually be worn a few different ways. And with the holidays just around the corner, it might be the one thing your seasonal wardrobe needs ASAP.

Sure, it’s technically still fall and in Los Angeles, where Béyonce wore this celebration-worthy look, it’s still 75 and sunny. However, it’s not to early to gather inspiration for all your upcoming holiday plans. And with its shimmering surface, playful movement, and sexy slit, her metallic fringe skirt has all the makings for a memorable party piece — without being too on-the-nose. It’s one you’ll want to add to your list alongside recent memorable fashion moments by Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, although its tropical edge makes it much more unexpected.

And if you love Béyonce’s look but don’t have a Cavalli budget, don’t stress. Metallic fringe midis are currently available at more affordable retailers like ASOS and Old Navy. Top it with a soft, printed blouse in coordinating colors and you’ve got a pop star-approved ensemble that makes a great alternative to the usual silver sequin mini dresses and faux fur jackets.