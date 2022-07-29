Six years after the release of Lemonade, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album is officially out. Dubbed Renaissance, the much-anticipated record includes 16 tracks and, so far, not only met but exceeded the expectations of her fans. (The record was released alongside a series of artwork that corresponds to the album — and they’re so good.) Lyrics aside, however, Beyoncé’s outfits in Renaissance are equally worthy of your attention, too.

For those who haven’t had a chance to check out Renaissance just yet, the music — and the ensembles — will definitely inspire you to, in Beyoncé’s words, “release the wiggle.” In one scene, she’s wearing a slinky, draped dress with a plunging neckline and an armor-inspired metal bodice. In another, the singer sports a psychedelic zebra print, plus a set of matching accessories in the same swirly design. Bey collaborated with her stylist Marni Senofonte (as well as other fashion masterminds like Zerina Akers and KJ Moody) on all the looks you see in the artwork series for her album. There are too many incredible outfits to count from the singer, so for a CliffsNotes version — check out several stand out looks ahead. Then, you’ll want to spend the better part of your weekend listening to, and dissecting, everything from Renaissance.

Glamorous Armor

One of Beyoncé’s standout looks for Renaissance came from Mugler and can be best described as fashion-meets-body armor. Designed by the house’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, her custom look incorporated a gathered black dress with a built-in metal breastplate. The spikes on the molded bustier raised above Bey’s shoulders like horns, adding even more drama to the outfit. Lastly, her look was complete with a pair of black Anouk pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Barely-There Catsuit

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

With this look, Bey decided to take a sultry route and wore a sheer bodysuit with black, all-over polka dots, which she teamed with matching tights on bottom. For shoes, she opted for a pair of black Max platforms from Jimmy Choo and added a black velvet fascinator for extra oomph. Accessories wise, the look included a set of silver nipple tassels and a pair of earrings to match.

Dazzling Lingerie + Fur

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

In another image, Beyoncé channeled all the Moulin Rouge vibes as she lounged around in a luxe black furry coat. Underneath, she wore a risqué chain garter set, bedazzled with Swarovski crystals, from Natalia Fedner. For shoes, she opted for another set of Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals, this time in a silver colorway.

Cruella de Vil-Inspired Psychedelia

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

In addition to the familiar fashion heavy-hitters, Bey’s Renaissance looks featured emerging designers, too. Case in point: this furry bodysuit in a swirly zebra print by Bethany Cordwell, which gave off a major Cruella de Vil vibes. (@UpNextDesigner is taking full credit for this one, as the account showcased the emerging Australian designer on its social page earlier this year.) The singer teamed the psychedelic piece with a pair of matching, fur-trimmed leather opera gloves, plus a pair of sunnies and furry earrings in the same black and white pattern.

A Cone Bustier Look

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

Of course, Beyoncé’s album art wouldn’t be complete without a statement-making look by Schiaparelli. (The singer is on excellent terms with the French fashion house, as she was one of the first celebs to give Daniel Roseberry’s creations for Schiaparelli her stamp of approval.) Her custom-made outfit was a black and gold leather bustier with conical breasts from the label’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 line.

A Horned Bodysuit

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

Here, Bey wore a pair of Jimmy Choo’s black Govi boots with a matching, shiny horned bodysuit from Luis De Javier — a Spanish designer who previously dressed other fashion-savvy celebs like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B. What’s more, the corset-like style was 3D-printed. “Still pinching myself — thanks to everyone who made this possible,” De Javier wrote on Instagram.

A Vibrant Mermaid Moment

Beyoncé/Carlijn Jacobs

In one of the photographs, Beyoncé is, quite literally, floating in the air while wearing a lime-green mermaid gown from Alaïa. The lacy frock was pulled all the way up over her face and featured a voluminous Mongolian fur trimming on its fishtail skirt.