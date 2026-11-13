Rosalía is on a historic run, and her wardrobe has kept pace. From the angel-wing cape Jonathan Anderson designed for her Lux tour to the archival pulls she often gravitates toward offstage, she’s built an experimental wardrobe as directional as the music. Her latest red carpet turn at the Latin Grammys, donning a sweeping white gown by Matières Fécales, made that especially clear.

On Nov. 12, Rosalía arrived at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas with a cloudlike skirt that seemed to float across half the carpet. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the singer wore the white Eloi gown, the 84th look from Matières Fécales’ Spring/Summer 2027 collection. She paired it with white heels from the label’s collaboration with Christian Louboutin, mostly hidden beneath voluminous layers of tulle.

Up close, the sheer corset was tightly ruched, with folds that drew the eye in toward the waist before the skirt swept outward. The tulle at her shoulders rose up in slightly undone tufts, giving the gown a bit of a rebellious streak that Matières Fécales is known for. All in white, it had a bridal feel, and that larger-than-life train was one for drama-loving brides to take notes on. It made for an especially fitting entrance for Rosalía, who went on to win Album of the Year for Lux and Song of the Year for “La Perla.”

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Later, she changed into a gold Erdem gown to open the ceremony with a Lux medley, then accepted her awards in ivory Vivienne Westwood Couture. She rounded out the night in a delicate black satin Dior slip dress. Still, Matières Fécales drove it home.

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Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, the designers behind the Paris-based ready-to-wear label, are no strangers to garnering attention. At Paris Fashion Week, the duo presented The Ninety-Nine Percent beneath the monument at Place de la République, a rallying point for demonstrations, with a cast of 99 models of color. A season earlier, they staged an equally conversation-starting collection about the ultrawealthy in a former stock exchange.

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It’s that singular point of view that’s made Matières Fécales a red carpet draw, from Lady Gaga’s black feather number at the Grammys to Zendaya’s winged white gown at The Odyssey premiere – and several appearances since. The Spring show had a viral moment of its own when Rihanna made a fashionably late entrance in a bronze tinsel suit.