Take this as a sign to check in on your Beyhive friend, because Beyoncé’s loyal fanbase has had quite a busy month so far. For starters, less than a week after announcing her new haircare brand Cécred, Beyoncé stole the show at the Super Bowl with her Easter egg-ridden Verizon commercial. Then, just a few minutes after her jaw-dropping ad aired, she released two brand-new country singles, which officially kickstarted her upcoming album’s western-inspired sartorial era. And on Feb. 13, just as the Beyhive started to catch their breath, Beyoncé shocked the world once again at the Luar Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week show, where she donned a bedazzled blazer dress and cowboy hat. It’s safe to say her surprise appearance had quite a few group chats in an uproar last night.

Breaking the internet for what felt like the umpteenth time this week, Beyoncé made the grandest of entrances at 154 Scott in Brooklyn to support her nephew, Julez, who was walking as a model in the show. Sat next to her sister, Solange Knowles, and her mother, Tina Knowles, the fashion muse sparkled amongst the sea of noir numbers in a fresh-off-the-runway outfit courtesy of Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. After the show, she offered a better scan of her OOTN, which featured a gray crystal-embellished blazer overtop an equally eye-catching hooded bodysuit. She opted out of pants and instead slipped on a matching pair of over-the-knee boots — a sleek staple in her new cowgirl-cool aesthetic. Given her recent affinity for Western hats (see her designer lewks from the 2024 Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl), it comes as no surprise that Beyoncé coupled her couture co-ord with a chic gray topper. She rounded out her top-notch look with an iridescent top-handle Luar tote and diamond rings from Jacob & Co. Jewelry, which added a disco-glam, Renaissance-esque flair to her final ‘fit.

If you’re a longtime member of the Beyhive, you know the queen keeps her fashion week appearances to a minimum, so on the off chance she’s spotted in the front-row lineup, it’s a cultural reset that demands appreciation. Her most recent runway show spotting was during Paris Fashion Week in June 2023, at Pharrell Williams’ debut show as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director. Walking hand-in-hand with Jay-Z on the Pont Neuf Bridge, Beyoncé rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a yellow satin pajama set, sky-high black platform pumps, a monogrammed handbag, and shield sunglasses. Before her surprise Louis Vuitton attendance, however, her latest Fashion Month fête was nine years ago, at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY NYFW presentation in Feb. 2015. She posed for photographers in a matching set from Harbison’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection along with statement circle Sunday Somewhere sunglasses.

