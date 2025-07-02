All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra and her shimmy-ready Burberry dress at the London premiere of Heads of State on Tuesday evening. The glamorous actor, who was joined by her husband Nick Jonas for the date night at the BFI Southbank theater, couldn’t help but take every opportunity to show the fringed leather piece in motion.

Chopra, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video action comedy alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, posed for photographers ahead of the premiere against a backdrop of a glossy black door intended to look like the prime minister’s home at 10 Downing Street.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the mom-of-one wore a brown, orange, and black fringed t-shirt sleeve ankle-length dress with a black Bridle belt from the heritage house’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The outfit was styled with black pointed-toe court shoes and, as a longtime Bvlgari ambassador, it was no surprise that the Indian star was dripping in diamonds, too. Meanwhile, her other-half was also dressed by Burberry, in a dapper double-breasted navy pinstriped suit, for the occasion.

On Instagram, the former Miss World revealed that right before she went on stage ahead of the special screening, the belt popped off. “Don’t worry diva, I saw you handle the belt so subtly it was iconic,” one fan reassured her.

On the glam front, since appearing at the New York City premiere last week, she also showcased her brand new choppy bangs.

Cena, who plays the American president to Elba’s U.K. prime minister, was also in attendance. While Elba, who performed at Glastonbury over the weekend sat this one out, Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh joined the Chopra-Jonases on the step-and-repeat for a cute double date photo op.

The following day, the two couples continued their whistle-stop tour of the English capital as they attended Wimbledon together.

The avid tennis fans — who’ve attended Wimbledon and the U.S. Open together plenty of times — looked picture perfect in timeless and elegant looks by Ralph Lauren. It was a sweet nod to their romantic past, given that the iconic American designer also created Chopra’s stunning wedding dress in 2019.

For the chic day out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Chopra opted for a sleeveless cotton piqué halter neck shirt dress with an A-line maxi skirt, while the singer went the classic route in a navy blazer, two-tone blue and white shirt and navy tie, and cream trousers.

For day three of the tournament, the duo sat in the Parkside Suite alongside the likes of a loved-up Olivia Rodrigo — fresh from her Glastonbury closing set — and her actor (and Prada model!) boyfriend Louis Partridge. Musician Dave Grohl, Olympian Tom Daley, and actors Dominic Cooper and Eve Hewson could also be spotted in the crowd nearby.

Heads of State is out on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.